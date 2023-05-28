Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles makes Manchester City debut in final day defeat

Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles made his debut for Manchester City in their defeat to Brentford

It was a proud day at the Gtech Community Stadium for Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles, who made his debut for Manchester City in their Premier League clash with Brentford.

The local star was brought on for Nathan Ake in the 63rd minute of their season-ending clash in London to make his senior debut for the Premier League champions.

The club’s Under-21 captain, Charles is tipped for big things and is a man in demand at present, with clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Celtic, Everton and Rangers all interested.

But Pep Guardiola’s decision to hand the 19-year-old his Premier League bow shows he is very much in the thought process at the Etihad Stadium moving forward, as also evidenced when he was named on the bench for their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig earlier in the season.

Unfortunately, Charles was unable to steer a much-changed City side to victory over Brentford, with Ethan Pinnock’s late winner earning the hosts a 1-0 win.

However, the Northern Ireland ace, who has earned six caps already and made his debut last summer against Cyprus, will be better for the experience and will hope to use it to kick on into next season, with his City contract running to 2027.

Charles has excelled in Premier League 2 for City’s Under-21s, helping them retain their title, and his versatility is believed to be of vital importance to Guardiola as he can also play centre-back and full-back.

After Northern Ireland’s European qualifiers against San Marino and Finland earlier this year, the teenager spoke about his City future and admitted he wants to fight for his place at the Etihad.

“At the moment I’m just going to see out the season and we’ll see what happens,” said Charles, who hailed the likes of Rodri and Fernandinho for his development.

“Hopefully, I’d love to stay at City. That’s obviously the main target, but you never know, so we’ll see. It will be difficult (to get into the side), but I’m confident in my own abilities. Training with them, learning from them all the time, it’s just a great experience.”