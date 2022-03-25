Northern Ireland must grasp challenge of qualifying for Euro 2024 in Germany, says boss Ian Baraclough

Tonight’s friendly in Luxembourg is a new dawn for a Northern Ireland side determined to move on from the major tournament hard luck stories that haunt them.

There will be a renewed hunger and desire to reach the 2024 European Championships in Germany but the road ahead could be a treacherous one.

Hungary are at Windsor Park on Tuesday night and the friendly matches will give manager Ian Baraclough a greater insight into the depth of his squad.

He certainly needs options because four Nations League battles in 10 days in June is not a stroll in the summer sunshine for a country that isn’t blessed with a huge pool of players.

Middlesbrough’s Caolan Boyd-Munce, Sunderland’s Trai Hume and Fleetwood Town winger Paddy Lane have stepped up from the Under-21s and have an opportunity to show they can prosper at this level.

The younger players have added a freshness to the squad but they must repay the faith shown in them by Baraclough.

Northern Ireland must also find a ruthless touch in front of goal and the return of striker Shayne Lavery is a timely boost.

The resilient performance in the scoreless draw at home to European champions Italy was rightly applauded but it only served to highlight a lack of consistency.

Now it’s time to hit the ground running in 2022, find fresh momentum and become a force capable of reaching another major tournament.

“It feels like a reset, we didn’t qualify for the World Cup and it was a disappointment but you’ve got to get over that,” said Baraclough.

“The Nations League campaign will be testing for a country like ourselves but we have already had conversations about that and we are building towards the European qualifying campaign which will come very quickly.

“We have a committed group of players who want to be in Germany in 2024 and that’s a challenge to be grasped. It might be the last hurrah for some players and we can’t take it lightly, we are very much focused on that.

“I want both performances to be positive and I want them to attack the games and certainly take the games to the opposition.

“I think we talked first and foremost about us in possession and how we can hurt the opposition.

“You just hope to see things we’ve worked on and talked about. You want to get better at things and play to our strengths.

“You’ve got certain players within the group that playing a certain way will benefit, and you have to play to those strengths.

“We want to pick up where we left off in November. We had good momentum despite not qualifying for the World Cup,” he said. “We had seen some really good performances and with a young group you will have bumps in the road.”

Baraclough is relieved to have two of his most experienced warriors still in the camp.

Captain Steven Davis is included despite fears he could leave the international stage.

The 37-year-old Rangers midfielder, who has won a record 132 caps, admitted his future was uncertain at the end of the side’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

He has been ruled out with an injury in recent weeks and has not been a regular starter for Rangers since the departure of former manager Steven Gerrard in November.

With uncertainty surrounding his club career, the doubts around his international future will remain.

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans suffered a hamstring injury which required surgery after he suffered the problem while playing for his club in December.

But he played 25 minutes of his club’s 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford on Sunday and is ready to start against Luxembourg.

For Baraclough, the importance of his seasoned performers guiding the younger players cannot be overstated.

“You rely on that all the time,” he added. “It is key that the senior lads take the lead on it and welcome the young lads in.

“Jonny (Evans) remembers when he came in as a young player and was looking for someone to buddy up with and show him the way.

“Northern Ireland has been a great platform for many young players’ careers. Jonny played for Northern Ireland before his club, and that can happen. It is something they have to cherish and it can really give them a springboard for their careers.”