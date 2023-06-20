Northern Ireland must now be perfect to reach Euro 2024 Finals: Trai Hume

Northern Ireland will have to win their remaining SIX matches in Group H to have a chance of qualifying for the Euro 2024 Finals, according to defender Trai Hume.

With Michael O’Neill back as boss and a favourable draw, there was great hope among the Green and White Army at the start of the campaign that they could make it to Germany next year but that evaporated in the final moments of the qualifier against Kazakhstan on Monday night when the visitors scored a late goal to win 1-0, leaving Northern Ireland way off the pace in the table.

It was Northern Ireland’s third 1-0 defeat in a row — the others being to Finland and Denmark — and with four games gone they are in fifth place in the standings with just three points from a 2-0 away victory over group whipping boys San Marino.

With two qualification spots up for grabs, Finland and Kazakhstan lead on nine points followed by Denmark and Slovenia on seven.

Next up for O’Neill’s team is a tricky September double-header on the road against Slovenia and Kazakhstan followed by Windsor games in October versus San Marino and Slovenia, prior to a November finish away to Finland and at home to Denmark with a miracle required to reach the Finals.

“We need to try and maximise points from every game. We are going to have to try and win every game home and away if we are going to have a chance,” was the honest assessment of Sunderland star Hume, who made his first international start in Belfast in the loss to Kazakhstan.

“It is going to be tough but we have to keep working and we will see what happens in September and go from there. We are a bit off it at the moment because teams are racking up points and we are dropping them.”

Northern Ireland stars George Saville, Craig Cathcart, Shea Charles and Isaac Price are dejected following Kazakhstan's goal

The goal was a shocker from a defensive viewpoint and this after O’Neill’s team had missed glorious chances to go in front.

“I thought we had good chances, especially in the first half, to maybe go in 1-0 or 2-0 up but we didn’t take them and conceded a poor goal at the end of the game and that was three points gone,” added ex-Linfield ace Hume.

“We know it was a poor goal to concede and the manager let us know that. Over the week we had a good performance against Denmark but didn’t get what we wanted and had good chances against Kazakhstan in what I thought was a decent enough performance but we have lost points and it is disappointing.

“I’ve been proud to achieve my first two starts and my family have been proud but the results aren’t the way I wanted them to go.”

Team-mate Ali McCann added: “We are all really disappointed with the manner and the timing of the goal.

“But we can’t afford to dwell on it too much, we have to put it behind us as we can’t have any sort of hangover going into the games in September.

“We have to go into those two games with a positive mindset to try and change our fortunes which would be huge for us.

“There has been loads of good stuff in the games. We need to improve going forward and be more clinical with the chances we create.”

Speaking about the defeats against Finland, Denmark and Kazakhstan when all three opposition goals were avoidable, the Preston midfielder added: “We’ve let ourselves down in one moment in each of the last three games and we end up losing them all 1-0.

“It’s really disappointing, but if we can cut out those errors and be a bit more positive going forward it can only be good for us.

“There are always going to be hiccups, we’ve just got to take it. The signs are bright going forward and some of the lads you can see playing, it’s brilliant.”