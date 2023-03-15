Northern Ireland name 20-player panel for U-17 Elite round qualifiers

Sean-Paul Murray and Kris Lindsay will take charge of the team

Northern Ireland U-17s are on their way to the Netherlands

Irish FA youth coaches Sean-Paul Murray and Kris Lindsay will take charge of Northern Ireland U-17s for this month’s Euro 2023 Elite round qualifiers in the Netherlands.

The duo will stand in for manager Gerard Lyttle, who will be in charge of the U19s for their elite qualifying round in France at the same time as the three games in the Netherlands.

Lyttle has named a 20-strong U-17 panel for the games against the hosts, Denmark and England.

There are nine changes from the squad that qualified for the elite group. New to the panel are Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn, Blackburn Rovers defender Tom Atcheson, Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton and Linfield defender Callum Cowan. As are the midfield trio of Callum McCay (Derry City), Casey Smyth (Glentoran) and Aodhan Doherty (Linfield) along with Larne forward Jack Hastings and Liverpool striker Kieran Morrison.

Casey Smyth is the son of Glentoran legend Gary.

The opening game will see Northern Ireland take on the Dutch at Sportpark SJC in Noordwijk on Wednesday 22 March (6pm kick-off UK time), before they play England at the same venue on Saturday 25 March (noon).

Denmark will provide the opposition for the last game, on Tuesday 28 March (6pm).

The finals will be staged in Hungary next summer.

Lyttle is expected to announce his U-19 squad for the games against Romania, France and Norway. Cliftonville winger Sean Moore was offered a place in the squad, but he opted to join Tom Mohan’s Republic of Ireland squad instead.

Goalkeepers – Mason Munn (Rangers), Lorcan Donnelly (Glentoran).

Defenders – Josh Briggs (West Ham United), Adhamh Patton (Derry City), Calum Moreland (Linfield), Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), Brendan Hamilton (Aberdeen), Harry Lynch (Glenavon), Callum Cowan (Linfield).

Midfielders – Francis Turley (Celtic), Ryan Donnelly (Dungannon Swifts), James Douglas (Glentoran), Callum McCay (Derry City), Casey Smyth (Glentoran), Aodhan Doherty (Linfield).

Forwards - Jack Hastings (Larne), Rhys Walsh (Glentoran), Oscar Kelly (Rochdale), Ciaran O’Hara (Coleraine), Kieran Morrison (Liverpool).