Northern Ireland name squad for Euro 2022 as Marissa Callaghan set to captain side in England despite injury

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has named his squad for the upcoming European Championships in England, with captain Marissa Callaghan included despite currently recovering with a toe injury.

The midfielder was hurt on club duty for Cliftonville and was spotted at one of their games in a moon boot and using crutches, but she has been included in the 23-strong squad to head to Southampton next month.

There are also returns to the squad for Julie Nelson and Ashley Hutton, the latter of whom has returned from a serious knee injury to be included in the panel, while goalkeeper Shannon Turner is the only uncapped member of the squad after an impressive season for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rebecca McKenna is also included despite missing the friendly defeat to Belgium through injury, while Southampton-born Laura Rafferty will line out for her nation at St Mary’s in the tournament.

Shiels has opted largely for the squad that has led them into their first-ever major tournament finals, with the only long-serving players not included being defender Toni-Leigh Finnegan, while Kerry Beattie and Ciara Watling are also notable exclusions.

Of the extended squad Shiels was selecting from, Glentoran's Sam Kelly, Crusaders Strikers duo Rachel McLaren and Maddy Harvey-Clifford, Mid-Ulster goalkeeper Lilie Woods and Sion Swifts Ladies striker Cora Chambers have also not been selected.

Injury means Glentoran winger Caragh Hamilton, Cliftonville's Danielle Maxwell, Linfield's Vicky Carelton and Rangers' Megan Bell are all unavailable.

Northern Ireland kick off their campaign against Norway on July 7, followed by games against Austria on July 11 and hosts England four days later.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (unattached), Becky Flaherty (Brighouse Town), Shannon Turner (Wolves).

Defenders: Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Ashley Hutton (Linfield), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Demi Vance (Rangers), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Laura Rafferty (Southampton).

Midfielders: Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Rachel Furness (Liverpool), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Joely Andrews (Glentoran) Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville).

Forwards: Simone Magill (unattached), Lauren Wade (Glentoran), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers).