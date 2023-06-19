Northern Ireland need to find a killer touch after shock Kazakhstan defeat, admits Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill admitted his Northern Ireland side need to find a killer touch as their mission to reach the Euro 2024 finals was shattered by a devastating 1-0 loss at home to Kazakhstan.

Substitute Abat Aimbetov struck at the death to snatch victory at a stunned Windsor Park.

After Friday's 1-0 loss in Denmark, this result is another hammer blow and the final whistle was greeted with boos.

Northern Ireland's inability to overcome a side 50 places below them in the rankings at home showed the limitations of this young squad, robbed of experience by injuries to senior players.

Craig Cathcart and George Saville missed first-half headers and substitute Conor McMenamin almost scored with a spectacular strike but Aimbetov’s breakaway finish silenced the Green and White Army.

O'Neill’s side remain fifth in Group H with three points from four games and after two home defeats their qualifying hopes look doomed.

Having opened with a 2-0 victory away to bottom seeds San Marino on O'Neill's return as manager, they have now slumped to three consecutive 1-0 defeats.

“In all of the games we have certainly been competitive,” argued a disappointed O’Neill. “I don’t think we have been outplayed but we have lost the games 1-0 and we haven’t taken opportunities to go ahead.

“It was very disappointing to lose a goal at that stage, it was a poor goal after we missed several tackles we shouldn’t have missed and we lost a game we hadn’t looked like losing.

“We probably didn’t do enough to create as much as what we could have. The goals in each of the 1-0 defeats have been disappointing as things have gone against us.

“Losing Jonny (Evans) in the second half was a big blow to us and we are in that phase where we have older players we need to hold onto for a year or two and we have younger ones who are probably not ready to play consistently at this level.

“They are not consistent first team players but I thought some of them were excellent, Shea Charles and Isaac Price were excellent as two lads who aren’t first team players yet.

“It’s disappointing as it leaves us where we don’t want to be in the group.”

Northern Ireland have now scored just two goals in their last nine home matches in qualifying for major tournaments and they have won just two of their last 17 matches in all competitions at Windsor Park since September 2019.

Earlier on Monday, Finland hammered minnows San Marino 6-0 to move top of Group H on nine points while Slovenia against Denmark finished 1-1.

Former Stoke City boss O’Neill added: “I’m not thinking about confidence at the moment, that will be clearer in September, and of course wins breed confidence, particularly with the younger lads who are at the very start of their international careers.

“There are up to five players with single figure of caps and we are asking a lot of them.

“We have players in a transitional phase of their careers with some set to move. We must continue to work with the players and hopefully more senior experienced players will return.”

Glentoran winger McMenamin almost scored a stunning first international goal but his superb left-foot strike from 25 yards was tipped over by visiting goalkeeper Igor Shatsky.

“As soon as I hit it I thought it was in but he made a great save,” he said.

“I wanted to try to make an impact but we are all disappointed in there.

“We have to learn from it, we have two tough away games in September but we must try to pick up points.

“There’s not much between the teams, we just need to tidy up and be more positive. We need to play on the front foot and create more chances to get the crowd, who were great tonight, on our side.

“It’s disappointing. It was such a sloppy goal to concede. There was a foul in the corner which could have went either way but we shouldn’t be conceding in that manner.

“We had opportunities to clear the ball and we were punished. We lost three games 1-0 and it’s fine margins. We have a mix of young and experienced players and we need to learn from this.”

Another second half substitute, Shayne Lavery, admitted the side was hurting after a frustrating loss.

“It is very frustrating,” said the Blackpool striker. “We really wanted to get a good result. The performance was okay until our final ball, which wasn’t good enough, and it’s very frustrating.

“We had hoped things would click by these games but performances are getting better, we feel that among the squad.

“It just feels better when the results are better. We need a reaction from this and I think the players will be fired up because we are hurting and hopefully we can enjoy better results in September.

“We would want to play again straight away but it might be better to clear our heads after this defeat.”

In September, Northern Ireland have a tough double header as they travel to Slovenia and Kazakhstan.