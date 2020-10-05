Northern Ireland needs a hero to deliver goal-den touch against Bosnia, believes ex-winger Elliott

Attacking options a concern ahead of huge Sarajevo showdown

In the net: Stuart Elliott celebrates after scoring against Azerbaijan in 2005, now he’s worried about a lack of goals

Former Northern Ireland winger Stuart Elliott hopes the lack of a world class finisher in the current squad does not torpedo their Euro 2020 dream.

Edin Dzeko is Bosnia-Herzegovina's danger man, a goal machine who will need to be silenced in Sarajevo's Stadion Grbavica in the play-off semi-final on Thursday night.

The 34-year-old Roma and Bosnia skipper has netted 106 goals in 223 outings over six seasons in Serie A and his ruthless touch could shatter the hearts of Ian Baraclough's men.

In the visitors' camp, Liam Boyce, Conor Washington, Josh Magennis and Kyle Lafferty are industrious but can they produce fireworks on the big occasion?

Lafferty was on fire during Northern Ireland's qualifying path to the Euro 2016 finals in France but can he rediscover that magic touch?

Football matches are analysed until the cows come home, but the simple reality is that goals win matches and if you've a quality finisher the chances are that they will make the difference.

Former Glentoran hero Elliott, who made 38 appearances for Northern Ireland, says he hopes the strikers can find their shooting boots at a critical moment.

"The lack of a goalscoring threat is a concern," says Elliott.

"Bosnia have Dzeko and we have even lost Gareth McAuley's threat at set-pieces as well as Chris Brunt's delivery.

"We've had David Healy and Kyle Lafferty banging in them before but not now. Kyle is a lovely lad but I just always felt he could achieve so much more.

"We have seen what he's capable of. I wanted him to take on David Healy's mantle, but it hasn't quite worked out that way.

"Hopefully Ian can take us to another Euros. We need to stay in there fighting because it's a bit a transitional period with big names like Brunt, Aaron Hughes, Gareth McAuley and then Oliver Norwood stepping away.

"These are matches you never forget in your career and you want to seize the moment."

Captain Steven Davis is set to make his 120th appearance and overtake former goalkeeper Pat Jennings as Northern Ireland's most-capped international in the Bosnia showdown. Elliott added: "Steven's appearance record is unreal and it couldn't happen to a nicer fella. He leads by example and I wasn't surprised to hear Steven Gerrard praise him.

"Steven is the ultimate professional. I used to room with him on trips and he never said a lot but on the pitch he was class act and he's been a loyal servant to Northern Ireland."

Baraclough has studied Thursday's opponents in depth and he believes he has identified a few chinks in their armour.

"It has changed a little bit, since the new coach took over from Robert Prosinecki," he says.

"There's a slightly different look to them, certainly the make-up of the squad is very similar. They've got one or two new faces have come in but the way Dusan Bajevic is going about it is slightly different to Prosinecki, I don't think he's as cavalier in his set-up.

"The big players, (Edin) Dzeko, (Miralem) Pjanic, anybody would pick them out as being key players but they've got players in all areas we need to focus on as well.

"There's areas where we think they're fallible, where we can get at them in the right way and use our strengths to hopefully come away with a positive result.

"They are playing in Group A of the Nations League, they are on a higher echelon from us, so we definitely go into that game as the underdogs and we hope to come away with a positive result and surprise one or two."

After the Bosnia test, Northern Ireland host Austria on Sunday and are away to Norway on October 14.