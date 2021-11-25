Northern Ireland net eleven to smash record as Rachel Furness ties David Healy’s scoring tally in huge win over North Macedonia

Women’s World Cup qualifier: North Macedonia 0-11 Northern Ireland

Rachel Furness has now scored 36 goals for Northern Ireland, the same number as David Healy. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland smashed their record margin of victory with an 11-0 win over North Macedonia in Thursday afternoon’s Women’s World Cup qualifier as Rachel Furness tied David Healy’s international goals tally.

The Liverpool forward netted a hat-trick to reach 36 goals for Northern Ireland, the record number Healy managed in his remarkable career.

Furness wasn’t the only one to net a match ball, her trio bettered by Everton forward Simone Magill’s four goal haul, while Lauren Wade, Kirsty McGuinness and Rebecca McKenna were also on target and Rebecca Holloway scored her first international goal on a landmark day.

Kenny Shiels’ side were seven goals up, with a missed penalty, by the break before four late additions rubbed salt in their hosts’ wounds and cruised past Northern Ireland's previous record score; an 8-0 win over Taiwan in March 2017.

Remarkably, however, they were still some way short of the biggest win in Women’s World Cup qualifying. On at least five separate occasions, scorelines of 21-0 have been posted, first by Japan against Guam in 1997, then by Canada against Puerto Rico, New Zealand over Samoa and Austria against American Samoa, all in 1998, before Jordan matched the feat against Kuwait in 2013.

It took just four minutes for Northern Ireland to get off the mark at the Petar Milosevski Training Centre in Skopje, as Furness finished off Demi Vance’s cross from close range for her third goal of the campaign.

McKenna had already seen a shot cleared off the line by the time she doubled the scores, from Wade’s assist, inside the ten minute mark and Magill then fired home the third after combining with Furness.

It was 4-0 by 16 minutes, Furness sending the keeper the wrong way with a penalty won by Everton striker Magill but soon after, she missed a spot-kick when Kirsty McGuinness was bundled over while waiting on the rebound after Marissa Callaghan had smashed the crossbar.

Wade then got her third goal of the campaign, curling home a fine finish from Holloway’s first assist of the day.

The Birmingham City star also supplied the telling pass for Kirsty McGuinness to net and her hat-trick of assists was complete by the break, this time setting up Magill for her second.

The hosts will at least have been grateful that Northern Ireland took 25 minutes of the second half to add to that tally but when the eighth eventually arrived, it was a landmark goal.

Furness’ hat-trick was complete when she crashed home McGuinness’ cross and, in the process, equalled David Healy’s Northern Ireland scoring record.

Not to be out-done, Magill soon rounded off her own trio when she seized on a defensive error and then lobbed home her fourth after latching on to a long ball.

That was double figures but they weren’t done there, as Holloway added to her three assists with her first Northern Ireland goal in injury time.

The win moves Northern Ireland level on points with second place Austria, who currently occupy the play-off spot in their World Cup qualifying group thanks to a better goal difference and have played a game less ahead of their trip to England on Saturday.

Northern Ireland: Burns, McKenna (Hamilton 77), Nelson (McLaren 45), McFadden (Burrows 56), Vance, Wade, Furness (Caldwell 73), Callaghan (McCarron 45), Holloway, Magill, McGuinness

Unused substitutes: Flaherty, McDaniel, Andrews, Beattie, Watling, Harvey-Clifford.