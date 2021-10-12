Northern Ireland only have themselves to blame for shocking defeat to Bulgaria in World Cup qualifier

Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s Ian Baraclough prepares his side for the trip to Bulgaria. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Conor Bradley has been given his first senior start for Northern Ireland. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Josh Magennis was back in the starting side but couldn't help his team avoid a second half collapse. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland lost their way in Sofia. Then they lost a World Cup qualifier they ought to have won with comfort. This was a terrible turnaround for Ian Baraclough’s side. Shocking really.

There was frustration, disappointment and anger against Switzerland on Saturday night with a poor refereeing decision having a major impact.

Northern Ireland fans were entitled to feel those emotions again last night though this time the officiating could not be blamed. This alarming defeat against an average Bulgaria team was on the players.

Conor Washington gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at half-time and while it should have been more given the number of opportunities carved out, it was encouraging to see Northern Ireland in so much control. They looked alive, alert and awake with a morale-boosting win on the cards. Yet in the second period they fell asleep and fell apart allowing Todor Nedelev to net twice and earn Bulgaria the victory.

Any hopes of reaching the World Cup Finals were extinguished by the 2-0 weekend defeat to the Swiss. Now Northern Ireland are struggling to finish third in Group C.

If the loss in Geneva hurt, the setback in Sofia will be even more painful for manager Baraclough. Not for the first time in his reign a win was there for the taking only for his team to fail to see it through.

It had all been going so well too with his team selection paying off in a dominant opening 45 minutes. With Jamal Lewis suspended following his controversial second yellow card for time wasting in Switzerland, George Saville injured and Stuart Dallas carrying a knock, Baraclough was always going to make changes to his starting line-up.

The experienced Josh Magennis and Shane Ferguson came in alongside the relatively inexperienced Tom Flanagan with 18-year-old Conor Bradley playing from start at this level for the first time.

In four substitute appearances previously for Northern Ireland the Liverpool defender made quite the impression with his energy and no-fear approach crunching into challenges leaving the manager in no doubt that he could handle international football.

Bradley’s introduction to the senior side has been a big plus for Baraclough this year. The kid has taken it in his stride. Last night was no different.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell played behind a back line of Craig Cathcart, Daniel Ballard and Flanagan, in for Ciaron Brown, with Bradley and Ferguson operating as wing-backs. Captain Steven Davis, winning his 130th cap, was in midfield beside Jordan Thompson and Paddy McNair with Washington and Magennis in attack.

Before the game Washington talked about the team needing to be more ruthless.

Too right. In the first five qualifiers Northern Ireland only scored in one of them, the 4-1 victory away to Lithuania.

Otherwise they drew a blank despite having chances in every fixture, including a scoreless draw at Windsor Park against the Bulgarians in March.

With only a few hundred inside the Vasil Levski National Stadium, there was a serious lack of atmosphere.

That didn’t help the home side who conceded possession early on to Thompson in the middle of the pitch.

The Stoke City ace raced forward and had support from Magennis and the energetic Bradley, but opted to shoot from 20 yards with Ivan Karadzhov saving with ease. The tone was set.

The Bulgarian goalkeeper made three more impressive saves before the opening quarter had elapsed. First he brilliantly clawed out a McNair headed from close range after superb hold up play from Washington and a fabulous Ferguson cross. McNair was stunned by the stop. He should have buried it.

From the resulting corner Karadzhov kept out Washington after Cathcart headed down McNair’s delivery and he was on hand again to deny Thompson following a move involving Ballard, Bradley and Ferguson.

Ruthless? You’re kidding aren’t you? Totally dominant the visitors could have put the game to bed before the half hour mark.

Bradley was causing Bulgaria all sorts of problems with his pace and willingness to attack the right flank. What an exciting talent. Some of his approach play was excellent. It’s a pity the finishing wasn’t up to that standard.

Finally after all the pressure, Northern Ireland took the lead courtesy of Washington, with a little help from VAR.

Davis cleverly found McNair on the right wing and his cross was on the money for Magennis whose header was saved before Washington slammed in the rebound in the 35th minute. Initially offside was given against Washington, but when the goal was checked it was correctly awarded in the 37th minute, which incidentally was when Lewis received his marching orders in Switzerland.

Washington had missed a one-on-one opportunity in Geneva. This time he was spot on to net his sixth international goal and second in this campaign,

At the other end the first-half threat was limited with set pieces or a lapse in concentration at the back from Northern Ireland looking Bulgaria’s best routes to goal.

It was the latter on 53 minutes which brought Bulgaria level. From the start of the second period Baraclough’s side were flat and while Bulgaria weren’t brilliant, they were a little brighter with Nedelev firing in with his left foot from inside the box after a cross deflected into his path.

It was a fine finish, but slack play from Northern Ireland contributed to it. Sloppy, sloppy, sloppy.

The equaliser revitalised Bulgaria. Outclassed earlier they were now in charge and on 63 minutes Nedelev smashed in a belter from the edge of the box to put them in front. After a patient move the attacking midfielder flashed home with his left foot giving Peacock-Farrell no chance.

Baraclough’s side were all over the place. They lacked shape, discipline and vigour. Belief to surge back was also missing.

Dallas, Jordan Jones, Dion Charles and Niall McGinn came on, but couldn’t alter the outcome. Bulgaria should have scored more with Baraclough booked in the closing stages to cap a dreadful evening for him.

Next month Northern Ireland climax their World Cup campaign with two home matches. If they play like they did in the second half in Sofia they’ll lose to Lithuania and be hammered by Euro 2020 winners Italy.

A night that started with promise ended awfully.

This was poor Northern Ireland. Extremely poor.

