Northern Ireland outclassed by quality England at packed Windsor Park as World Cup qualification hopes all but end

The bigger they are, the harder they come at you.

They don’t come much bigger than England and they don’t come at you much harder either.

The record-breaking 15,348 crowd for a women’s international in Northern Ireland were treated to a show of quality. Sadly for the fans it was from the opposition team.

A brace apiece from Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway, plus another goal from Ella Toone, gave England victory, but this was about more than just a World Cup qualifying match, it was an occasion to celebrate how far Northern Ireland have come in a short space of time.

Had they not have already made history by qualifying for this summer’s Women’s Euro 2022 finals the crowd would have been less and the game may not even have been played at Windsor Park.

They deserved this audience and the adulation.

Against such a powerhouse they just couldn’t get a result to match.

The problem is they now have to face England again at the Euros, but bring it on. It’s what this team wanted.

Shiels made something of a surprise call in his defence, leaving out Rebecca Holloway – a player who he has previously name-checked as his only WSL regular starter – and moving Demi Vance to the left-sided position, with Kelsie Burrows coming in to renew the back three from Wembley alongside Julie Nelson and Sarah McFadden.

Joely Andrews’ reward for scoring her first international goal in Friday night’s 3-1 defeat in Austria was a first competitive start, with Chloe McCarron making way.

England manager Sarina Wiegman paid Northern Ireland something of a compliment with the changes she made from their win in North Macedonia, recalling No.1 goalkeeper Mary Earps and also bringing newly-appointed captain Leah Williamson into the starting line-up.

Earps role was largely as a spectator as, unsurprisingly, England dominated territory and possession. Indeed, often she would end up as the only player in the England half, with Northern Ireland pegged back so much that even striker Simone Magill was tracking runners.

The Lionesses, rampant so far in qualifying with seven straight wins, were always going to put Northern Ireland on the back foot early. Only 10 minutes in England put together a great move on the left when Hemp was alert to keep the ball in play from Toone’s searching ball into the left channel and only a similarly alert reaction from Sarah McFadden prevented Beth Mead from getting a shot in on goal.

Northern Ireland weren’t going to let England come into their own back yard and boss proceedings, though. Magill broke forward three minutes later and tried to set Lauren Wade through on goal, but she found Mille Bright too strong in the challenge and possession was lost.

Keeping possession was an issue for the girls in green, but with every England player often beyond the half-way line it was, at best, difficult, if not impossible, to find a team mate in any space.

McFadden wasn’t giving England’s record goalscorer Ellen White any space either, closing her down to snuff out another chance after Lucy Bronze crossed from the right, and seconds later – after Northern Ireland’s build-up down their own right wing had been broken up – it was Bronze popping up on the right for England and she shot just wide of the far post.

It was starting to feel like it was only going to be a matter of time before the breakthrough would come.

England thought it had come on 21 minutes when White pounced on the rebound after Beth Mead’s shot had been pushed out by Jackie Burns, but she had strayed offside in the build up.

Just five minutes later the opening goal did come – and this time there was no doubt about it.

Hemp ran at the Northern Ireland defence, slipped a pass out to Toone on the left and when her low cross came in, Hemp met it with a deft touch to send the ball looping into the net at the far post.

The scoreboard read 2-0 – the operator failing to realise the first goal had been chalked off.

There was still hope for Northern Ireland when they went in just 1-0 down at the break. Just one chance might have provided some hope of a famous result.

Instead it was England who netted early in the to kill off any such hopes. Bronze cut into the box from the right, Burrows wasn’t strong enough in her contact with the ball in a tackle and the pull back ran through for Toone to finish from penalty-spot range.

Immediately after that, though, came Northern Ireland’s best chance, Andrews finding Wade on the edge of the box and with Millie Bright not tight she was able to spin and get a shot on goal, which Earps had to get down low to gather.

Any jeopardy that there might still have been in the game was extinguished on the hour mark when England made it 3-0. Williamson’s pass from midfield would have opened up most defences, but Burrows was unfortunate that her touch on the ball put it straight on Hemp’s toe and she jinked round Burns before finishing comfortably.

Shiels then took the opportunity to allow more players to sample the special atmosphere, Kirsty McGuinness, McCarron, Rebecca McKenna, Nadene Caldwell and Caragh Hamilton all being introduced from the bench.

Even with a slight change of shape, Northern Ireland weren’t able to put any more pressure on as England just kept coming in wave after wave of attack and equalled their tally from Wembley on 70 minutes when Toone made a great run in from the left and put the ball on a plate for Stanway to place her finish beyond Burns.

Hemp was on a hat-trick, but instead of bagging a third it was her header on that set up Stanway for England’s fifth 11 minutes from time, finishing sweetly into the bottom corner.

Northern Ireland had played the game and the occasion – but playing against England is the hardest thing they’ve had to do – and will have to do again.

Relive all the action on our LIVE blog below: