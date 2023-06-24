Northern Ireland pair attracting interest as English and Scottish sides prepare to swoop

Gavin Whyte is on the lookout for a new club

Winger Whyte, 27, left Cardiff last month and is now the subject of interest from a number of clubs in England, with League One outfit Portsmouth leading the chase.

If the former Crusaders hero were to move to Fratton Park he would join Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Terry Devlin, who recently joined Pompey from Glentoran.

The other sides keeping tabs on Whyte’s situation are Bristol Rovers, Derby County, Charlton and his old club Oxford United, who he joined in 2018 from the Crues, quickly establishing himself as a favourite with the fans due to his ability to make things happen in attack, scoring and creating goals.

While Whyte did not play in Northern Ireland’s June double header against Denmark and Kazakhstan, 19-year-old forward Taylor made two promising appearances as a substitute in the Euro 2024 qualifier.

International boss Michael O’Neill was impressed with Taylor and feels he could be an important player for the country moving forward.

Clearly there are club managers who have the same opinion, with the Nottingham Forest striker set to go out on loan once again for the coming season after a successful spell with Burton Albion last term.

It is believed the amount of clubs keen on ex-Linfield ace Taylor go into double figures, with interest in England and Scotland.

Taylor is rated highly at Forest but with first team chances expected to be limited next season after they stayed in the Premier League, another temporary move elsewhere is on the cards.

There is also a belief at the City Ground that to continue his development it is crucial that Taylor plays regular first team football.

The teenager joined Burton in January and became a hit, with his dynamic performances and goals in the second half of the campaign helping Albion to safety in League One.