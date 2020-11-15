Northern Ireland player ratings: Daniel Ballard delivers a classy performance despite Nations League defeat to Austria

Daniel Ballard delivered a leading display in the centre of defence.

Daniel Ballard was the leading light for Northern Ireland on what was another ultimately disappointing night in the UEFA Nations League.

Here are our player ratings from the 2-1 defeat to Austria:

Michael McGovern 6: Winning his 33rd cap, no major scares in first half, protected for long time, but was left exposed for both goals.

Shane Ferguson 6: Disciplined performance while under threat a few times. Unfortunately, had to go off with back injury in first half.

Tom Flanagan 7: Played his part in the defensive white wall, stood his ground in the 3-5-2 formation. Part of largely strong defensive display.

Michael Smith 7: Some good shielding as a holding midfielder. Caught in possession a bit, but still did a great defensive job.

Daniel Ballard 9: Some big tackles and impressive defending. Classy performance and a player showing plenty of promise. The new Jonny Evans?

Conor McLaughlin 7: Sunderland man made an important headed clearance and showed good positioning. Will be disappointed with opener.

Ali McCann 8: Senior debut for St Johnstone midfielder and showed why he’s highly rated. A big plus despite result for Baraclough.

Stuart Dallas 8: Proud skipper for the night on his 51st cap, a composed presence who helped his defence and some clever passing.

Paddy McNair 8: Big attacking threat and his set-piece delivery is a massive asset. Powers forward from midfield and set up Magennis’ goal.

Conor Washington 7: Disappointed Boyce didn’t play him in early on, good hold up play, but the ball wouldn’t fall kindly for him.

Liam Boyce 8: First international start since June last year, was a real handful, came close with one effort and excellent positioning.

Substitutes: Lewis (Ferguson 36) 6; Magennis (Washington 62) 7; Whyte (Boyce 62) 7; Cathcart (Ballard 83) 5; Davis (McCann 83) 6.