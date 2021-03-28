Northern Ireland player ratings: Daniel Ballard proves his promise once again despite 2-1 defeat to USA

Daniel Ballard put in another impressive performance in the heart of the Northern Ireland defence.

Northern Ireland were beaten 2-1 by the USA in Sunday's international friendly but, once again, it was a performance not without its positives.

Here are our Northern Ireland match ratings:

Conor Hazard 7: Had no chance with the goal after deflection and unable to stop penalty but made three important saves late on.

Daniel Ballard 8: Unlucky with the penalty as he got a touch on the ball. Continues to show his class and promise at this level. Huge talent.

Conor McLaughlin 6: Had to adjust to unfamiliar central position. Allowed the shot to get away for the opener but recovered well from that setback.

Ciaron Brown 7: Cardiff City man can throw a ball, unfortunate deflection for the goal but produced a solid defensive display.

Matthew Kennedy 7: Early scare when he allowed Robinson to float in a cross but was lively down the right flank. Another good option for Bara.

Jordan Thompson 6: Some good link-up play and he’s a dead ball specialist but, again, was unable to conjure up that bit of magic required.

Corry Evans 7: Busy and effective from the start, showed all his experience by shielding defence and supporting attack.

George Saville 8: Delicious pass to Lafferty but chance wasn’t taken. Retained possession well and even took a yellow card for the team.

Shane Ferguson 6: Worked hard on the left wing but in his 60 minutes he was unable to offer much penetration or a creative spark.

Shayne Lavery 7: Some creative attacking play without reward. Worked the keeper and showed he’s energetic, tenacious and a threat.

Kyle Lafferty 6: Leading the charge as captain, the big man will be disappointed he missed that good chance. No joy either with a free-kick.

Subs: Lewis (Ferguson 61) 6, McCann (Saville 61) 6, McNair (C Evans 61) 6, Charles (Lavery 61) 7, McGinn Kennedy 67) 7, Smith (Ballard 79) 6