Northern Ireland player ratings: Daniel Ballard the pick of the bunch again in UEFA Nations League draw with Romania at Windsor Park

Daniel Ballard has impressed in his early appearances for Northern Ireland.

It was another frustrating night at the office for Northern Ireland in the UEFA Nations League in the 1-1 draw at home to Romania.

While the wait for a win in the competition continues, how did the individual players fare?

Here are our match ratings:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell 7: One low save early one was easily dealt with. Great fingertip save in final quarter, but no chance with Romania goal.

Jonny Evans 8: Hardly gave Romanian striker Denis Alibec a kick. Perfect man to control things in the new-look back three.

Craig Cathcart 7: Kept the door firmly closed at the back with a solid defensive performance and used the ball when we it came to him.

Daniel Ballard 9: Worth remembering that this impressive young lad was winning only his fifth cap. Never looked under pressure.

Read more Northern Ireland miss chance for first Nations League win as Liam Boyce opener cancelled out by Romania on day relegation confirmed

Stuart Dallas 7: Pinned back in his own half for most of the early stages, but looked dangerous when he got forward as game progressed.

Michael Smith 7: Has moved into a holding midfield role with apparent ease in the last two matches. Superb delivery into the box for the goal.

Paddy McNair 8: Regularly stretched Romania by peeling out to the right. A moment of class with a skilful turn in midfield just before half time.

Ali McCann 7: A great bursting run in the opening minute won a free kick. Great cross later on. Close to scoring a second goal in second half.

Matthew Kennedy 7: Put in a superb cross for Boyce that almost brought about a goal just before half time and another for McCann in second half.

Josh Magennis 7: Dominated in the air against a Romania defence who didn’t seem comfortable in aerial combat.

Liam Boyce 8: Looked threatening before he scored. As Northern Ireland’s only striker with creativity on the ball he needs to play more often.

Subs: Jamal Lewis (Kennedy 66) 6, Conor Washington (Boyce 66) 6, Ethan Galbraith (Smith 79) 6, Conor McLaughlin (Magennis 79) 6.