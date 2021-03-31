Northern Ireland player ratings: Jamal Lewis and Paddy McNair lead the way on a frustrating night against Bulgaria

Jamal Lewis was lively on his injury return.

Northern Ireland were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Bulgaria on Wednesday evening but how did the individuals perform?

Here are our match ratings:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell 7: Struggled to gather a first-half free-kick, but produced a phenomenal save right at the death to prevent defeat.

Craig Cathcart 7: Early flick on gave Magennis a headed chance. Calm at the back and pushed forward at every opportunity.

Jonny Evans 7: Survived an early penalty shout for handball, was caught in possession once, one header failed to trouble keeper.

Daniel Ballard 6: On the right of the back three, he won most of his battles against a side that offered very litte as an attacking force.

Stuart Dallas 7: Unfortunate to see his header bounce back off the crossbar. Trademark energetic performance.

Jamal Lewis 8: Attacked with purpose down left flank and some teasing deliveries into the box. His creative play deserved a goal.

Paddy McNair 8: Sustained a head injury and was in the thick of physical battles. Unfortunate to be booked. His set-pieces carry a huge threat.

George Saville 5: The midfield turned into a scrappy battle and he was unable to create opportunities. Booking for lunge sees him suspended.

Steven Davis 7: 126 not out for the legend, one early shot dragged wide, played delicious pass to Magennis, leading to Dallas’ header.

Gavin Whyte 6: Cut an isolated figure, starved of possession. Tested keeper early in second half but it summed up his frustration

Josh Magennis 7: Early header straight at keeper and one header wide, clever play for Dallas chance. Real handful but no reward.