Northern Ireland player ratings: Jonny Evans leads the way in disappointing Nations League defeat to Austria

Jonny Evans (right) applauds the 600 Northern Ireland fans who returned to Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Austria at Windsor Park on Sunday evening in a disappointing follow-up to Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off win in Bosnia.

It may not have been the best of team displays but how did the individuals perform?

Here are our match ratings:

Michael McGovern 6: First competitive cap in three years, he dealt with a few tame headers but his luck ran out with the goal.

Jamal Lewis 7: Like his defensive colleagues, struggled to close down at times, more attack minded after the break.

Read more In pictures: Northern Ireland supporters return to Windsor Park for UEFA Nations League game against Austria

Jonny Evans 8: Stopped a few breaks and calming influence but was beaten for opening goal. Second half header couldn’t produce goal.

Paddy McNair 7: Few dangerous deliveries but great cross for Evans’ header and some of his deliveries caused the visitors concern.

Kyle Lafferty 6: Keen to impress but the wait for a goal goes on. Physical but no end product. Workd hard for 60 minutes before being replaced.

Stuart Dallas 6: Looked more threaning and lively in the second half. Some good pressing in a tough workout after the win in Bosnia.

The Northern Ireland fans were back in Windsor Park - well some of them anyway.

The Northern Ireland fans are back at Windsor Park - well some of them anyway.

The GAWA are back - well some of them at least.

Northern Ireland fans in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Northern Ireland fans waves flags in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Jordan Jones 7: Good early driving run but the home side struggled to assert authority. A threat when given time and space.

Gavin Whyte 6: One teasing cross early on but had to track back quite a bit. Influence on the game faded a bit and taken off late on.

Craig Cathcart 6: Relieved to get away with a mistake in first half. Took a few risks and was given a rough time by slick visitors.

Steven Davis 6: Most capped British outfield player, some classy touches but had to protect back four. Knows when to break up play.

Conor McLaughlin 7: Kept on his toes by Alaba, some good link up play in attack and a few important interceptions but booked for late challenge.

Subs: Conor Washington (for Lafferty, 61 mins) 7; Corry Evans (for Davis, 73 mins) 6; Jordan Thompson (for Dallas, 73 mins) 6; Josh Magennis (for McNair, 83 mins) 6; Liam Boyce (for Whyte, 83 mins) 7. Unused subs: Peacock-Farrell, Ballard, Carson, Ferguson, McGinn, Smith, Flanagan.