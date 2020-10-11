Northern Ireland player ratings: Jonny Evans leads the way in disappointing Nations League defeat to Austria
Northern Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Austria at Windsor Park on Sunday evening in a disappointing follow-up to Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off win in Bosnia.
It may not have been the best of team displays but how did the individuals perform?
Here are our match ratings:
Michael McGovern 6: First competitive cap in three years, he dealt with a few tame headers but his luck ran out with the goal.
Jamal Lewis 7: Like his defensive colleagues, struggled to close down at times, more attack minded after the break.
Jonny Evans 8: Stopped a few breaks and calming influence but was beaten for opening goal. Second half header couldn’t produce goal.
Paddy McNair 7: Few dangerous deliveries but great cross for Evans’ header and some of his deliveries caused the visitors concern.
Kyle Lafferty 6: Keen to impress but the wait for a goal goes on. Physical but no end product. Workd hard for 60 minutes before being replaced.
Stuart Dallas 6: Looked more threaning and lively in the second half. Some good pressing in a tough workout after the win in Bosnia.
Jordan Jones 7: Good early driving run but the home side struggled to assert authority. A threat when given time and space.
Gavin Whyte 6: One teasing cross early on but had to track back quite a bit. Influence on the game faded a bit and taken off late on.
Craig Cathcart 6: Relieved to get away with a mistake in first half. Took a few risks and was given a rough time by slick visitors.
Steven Davis 6: Most capped British outfield player, some classy touches but had to protect back four. Knows when to break up play.
Conor McLaughlin 7: Kept on his toes by Alaba, some good link up play in attack and a few important interceptions but booked for late challenge.
Subs: Conor Washington (for Lafferty, 61 mins) 7; Corry Evans (for Davis, 73 mins) 6; Jordan Thompson (for Dallas, 73 mins) 6; Josh Magennis (for McNair, 83 mins) 6; Liam Boyce (for Whyte, 83 mins) 7. Unused subs: Peacock-Farrell, Ballard, Carson, Ferguson, McGinn, Smith, Flanagan.