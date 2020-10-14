Northern Ireland player ratings: Trevor Carson impresses after late inclusion against Norway

Trevor Carson stepped in to face Norway after Bailey Peacock-Farrell pulled out of the warm-up.

Northern Ireland have now lost seven of their eight UEFA Nations League matches, but how did the individual players perform in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat in Norway?

Here are our match ratings:

Trevor Carson 8: Big save from Erling Haaland just 90 seconds in after a late call from the bench. Deserved a clean sheet.

Shane Ferguson 6: Excellent defensively, but pinned back by the Norwegians and unable to break forward as he would have liked.

Tom Flanagan 7: Crucial goal-line clearance after Carson’s early save.Let Haaland get away on the stroke of half-time for his only minor error.

Jonny Evans 7: Cool and calm as always. Influenced the less experienced players around him before going off injured at the break.

Daniel Ballard 7: Missed his header that led to the goal, but other than that he looks comfortable on the international stage after only three caps.

Michael Smith 7: Had a lot to do dealing with a winger and attacking full-back in Norway’s 4-4-2 shape, but never really looked under pressure.

Jordan Thompson 6: Showed quality once again with his set-piece delivery. Like Saville though most of his work was done without the ball.

Corry Evans 7: Industrious throughout and one perfectly timed tackle to get his toe to the ball as Normann was about to shoot in the first half.

George Saville 6: Spent most of the night doing defensive work and wasn’t able to show his ability on the ball before being replaced on the hour.

Josh Magennis 6: Wasn’t clinical enough with the chance created for him by Washington in the first half. Isolated a lot when possession turned over.

Conor Washington 6: Did well to win the ball and play a beautifully weighted pass to create a chance for Magennis, but often ended up too deep.

Subs: Conor McLaughlin (for Evans, 46 mins) 6; Stuart Dallas (for Smyth, 60 mins) 6; Paddy McNair (for Saville 60 mins) 6; Gavin Whyte (for Washington, 75 mins) 6; Steven Davis (for Thompson, 85 mins) 6. Unused subs: McGovern, McGinn, Cooper, McCann, Lafferty, Boyce.