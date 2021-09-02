Northern Ireland player ratings: Who impressed in the much needed World Cup qualifying win in Lithuania?

Paddy McNair (second left) is congratulated after rasping home the final goal of the game. Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Northern Ireland went to Lithuania knowing it was a must-win outing if they were going to continue their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup and came away knowing it was job very convincingly done.

But just how did the individual players perform in the 4-1 win in Vilnius?

Here are our player ratings:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell 8

Stunning penalty save to stop hosts drawing level. Comfortable handling and was largely well protected.

Daniel Ballard 8

First Northern Ireland goal and an important one too. Part of a back three who performed brilliantly.

Jamal Lewis 7

Delicious early cross for Lavery chance, resolute at back and attacking threat. Tidy and effective.

Jordan Thompson 7

Superb vision to create Lavery chance in first half and for the striker’s goal. One of his better NI performances.

Conor Washington 8

Stunning delivery for Ballard to score and buried with penalty with precision. Top attacking performance.

Michael Smith 7

Solid at the back and going forward. Won the penalty after shot was handled. Industrious in midfield.

Paddy McNair 9

Harsh decision for penalty and booking that rules him out of Swiss game. Deserved his late penalty.

Shayne Lavery 7

Missed two good first half chances but then got the goal he deserved, first goal in first competitive start.

Craig Cathcart 7

Dealt with several attacks and was cool and composed. Not an easy surface but a strong and convincing display.

Steven Davis 8

What an intelligent player, clever play in build up to Ballard goal and won the late spot-kick. Fantastic vision and awareness.

Ali McCann 7

Rarely gives possession away, fantastic drive was tipped wide and another strong performance from Preston’s bargain buy.