Northern Ireland plummet 11 places down Fifa world rankings as Republic also drop out of top 50

Northern Ireland have plummeted to their worst Fifa world ranking since 2014 after their World Cup qualifying defeats to Switzerland and Bulgaria.

The back-to-back losses in the October international window have seen Ian Baraclough’s side slide 11 places down the rankings to 58th.

It’s been seven years since they were so lowly placed although that year it was all part of a remarkable rise under Michael O’Neill, who took the side up from 119th in 2013 to their all-time high of 20th four years later.

The slip sees NI drop below the likes of Canada, Saudi Arabia and Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as moving back below the Republic of Ireland, who they had climbed above last month. That doesn’t mean it’s good news for Stephen Kenny’s men either though. In fact, they are down one place to 51st. It’s the first time they’ve moved outside the top 50 since 2015.

Elsewhere, England have been leapfrogged by France and Italy as they slide out to fifth, Wales remain in 19th and Scotland are the Home Nations’ only positive movers, up three places to 42nd after their World Cup qualifying wins over Israel and the Faroe Islands.

Northern Ireland host Lithuania (November 12) and Italy (November 15) next month and will hope at least one positive result could yield a move back up the rankings when the next update is due to be issue on November 25.