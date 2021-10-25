Northern Ireland put it up to England at Wembley… and the GAWA were louder than their fans, says Kelsie Burrows

England 4 Northern Ireland 0

Kelsie Burrows revealed that she was as shocked as anyone when Kenny Shiels told her that she would be making her first competitive international start on the big Wembley stage.

Prior to Saturday night the 20-year-old’s only senior experience had come in friendlies and cameo appearances in qualifying games.

Shiels showed great faith in the Cliftonville Ladies centre-half and she repaid that with an impressive performance that was among the best in the Northern Ireland team.

“Kenny brought me in and showed the shape that we were going to play and said ‘this is going to be you’ and it kind of took me by surprise,” said Kelsie.

“I said ‘ I’m starting?’ He said I was going to be starting at the back along with Sarah and Julie and I was so excited from that moment.”

While the 4-0 defeat was disappointing the result didn’t take the shine off the occasions for Kelsie. Now, however, attention turns immediately to trying to get back on track when Northern Ireland face Austria at Seaview in the second part of the double header tomorrow night.

“There was so much belief. Everyone just had belief that we could go out and we could put it to them and get something out of the game,” said Kelsie.

“Everyone was so proud of each other and that is what we have to take into the next game.

“Get ourselves back together and push for the Austria game now.

“We have to be proud of ourselves. We came to Wembley and took it to England.”

It was also a special occasion for the Burrows family, who got a bonus by seeing Kelsie on the pitch.

“It was just brilliant hearing the fans the whole game. They were louder than the England fans and to have my brother and his girlfriend and family here was just brilliant,” she said.

Meanwhile, Shiels will allow star striker Simone Magill to make her own decision over whether or not she is ready to face Austria in tomorrow night’s Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier.

The Everton Women player was at Wembley but wasn’t ready to play after a recent family bereavement.

Shiels has given Magill time and space, but the fact that she was in London has raised hopes that 26-year-old may declare herself available for what is now a huge fixture.

“I’m not sure. She has come through a difficult time and I won’t push her,” said Shiels.

Although there were no reported injuries after Saturday’s match Shiels is expected to freshen up his team for the meeting with Austria at Seaview.