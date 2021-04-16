Northern Ireland rise one place in women's world rankings after securing Euro 2022 spot

Northern Ireland's two wins over Ukraine and securing their place at the 2022 European Championships has been rewarded with just a one place rise in the latest world rankings.

The standings were updated by FIFA today, with Kenny Shiels' girls jumping one spot from 49th to 48th after their play-off joy, moving above both Paraguay and Slovenia.

That, coincidentally, puts them on a par with the men's team, with Ian Baraclough's team also 48th in their respective rankings.

It only furthers the belief that the women's game is on the rise in Northern Ireland off the back of their qualification for next year's tournament in England, with the team having been 66th in the rankings just five years ago.

With 49th having previously been the record for the highest ranking Northern Ireland had ever held, their new spot of 48th naturally breaks that record.

Some may question why the team's two wins over Ukraine, a team ranked 24th at the time (now 31st), only resulted in a one position jump, however rankings stretch back over multiple games, not just the most recent.

When factoring in counting games for the rankings, the strength of the opposition, the margin of victory or defeat, the venue and the importance of the games all come into the equation.

It is likely that Northern Ireland will experience a big jump up the rankings further down the line when results against lesser nations are removed from their record and replaced by later matches, most pertinently at Euro 2022.

Given the importance of those group games, it is possible that a narrow defeat in England would count for more than some wins Shiels' girls have picked up in qualifying.

The top two in the world rankings are unchanged, with the USA still considered the best side in the world and Germany close behind them in second. The Netherlands have replaced France in third, with the latter dropping to fourth.

England are sixth, unchanged from the last rankings update, while Scotland drop two places to 23rd. Wales, who Northern Ireland finished above in their Euro 2022 qualifying group, fall one place to 32nd and the Republic of Ireland are down three places to 34th.