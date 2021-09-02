Northern Ireland score four in Lithuania to breathe new life into World Cup qualifying campaign

World Cup qualifier: Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 02nd September 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland’s Dan Ballard celebrates scoring against Lithuania during Thursday nights World Cup Qualifier at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius. Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Daniel Ballard celebrates opening the scoring in front of the band of travelling supporters. Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Shayne Lavery got his first goal for Northern Ireland. Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Northern Ireland scored four away goals for the first time since 2007 as they earned a dramatic 4-1 win in Lithuania.

Fourteen years ago, it was a David Healy hat-trick that added to a Grant McCann strike to crush Leichtenstein by an identical scoreline but tonight in Vilnius, it hadn't always looked so straight forward.

After Daniel Ballard and Conor Washington had opened up a 2-0 lead, the hosts pulled one back and Bailey Peacock-Farrell even had to produce penalty-saving heroics to prepare the stage for Shayne Lavery's clincher and Paddy McNair's late penalty.

The result draws Northern Ireland within two points of second-placed Switzerland in their World Cup qualifying group. Elsewhere, group leaders and European champions Italy dropped their first points after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bulgaria.

All the talk pre-game had been surrounding the absence of stars like Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallash, George Saville and Corry Evans but by full-time, the squad's strength in depth was being hailed

The opening goal came from a rather unexpected source as centre-back Ballard tapped home his first Northern Ireland goal care of a dream delivery from Conor Washington. When a corner was partly cleared, talismanic captain Steven Davis slid the striker in down the right flank and his whipped cross beat the defence, leaving Ballard the simple task of converting at the back post.

It was a goal that Northern Ireland deserved for dominating play during the middle portion of the half.

They could have been out of sight at half-time had Lavery refound the sort of scoring form that he has shown at club level for Linfield and now Blackpool in the early stages of the season.

He missed two good chances as he first glanced a volley wide of the back post from a stunning Jamal Lewis delivery then, shortly before the break, blasted over the bar after being played through on goal by a superb ball over the top from Jordan Thompson.

Washington got the goal his efforts so richly deserved five minutes after the restart when he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot after Michael Smith's well-hit shot had been blocked by a defender's outstretched arm.

At 2-0 up and bossing the game, it looked like Northern Ireland were well on their way, but it's never that simple.

Five minutes later, Rolandas Baravykas smashed home an utterly stunning strike, curling inside the post from outside the box with Bailey Peacock-Farrell rooted to the spot.

However, ten minutes later, the goalkeeper would be in the thick of the action, saving a penalty from former Hearts man Arvydas Novikovas after Paddy McNair was adjudged to have fouled Justas Lasickas inside the box, earning a booking for his trouble and a suspension for next Wednesday's tie at home to Switzerland.

It was a stunning stop from Sheffield Wednesday keeper Peacock-Farrell and Lavery rewarded him minutes later at the other end, volleying home Jordan Thompson's delivery.

From almost 2-2 to 3-1 up inside three minutes, it was the crucial spell of the game.

From there, it was game, set and match and McNair made amends for his earlier error by blasting home the final goal from the spot.

Here's the game as it happened: