Northern Ireland set to discover Nations League draw after Ian Baraclough’s new deal confirmed

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has switched his focus to qualifying for the Euro 2024 finals after finally agreeing a new deal with the Irish FA.

Baraclough has signed a two-year contract extension, taking in the 2022-23 Nations League campaign as well as Euro 2024 qualifiers, with an extension and bonus included should Northern Ireland reach the finals in Germany.

Northern Ireland are set to discover their League C Nations League opponents during today’s draw.

Baraclough initially signed an 18-month contract when he took on the role in June 2020 after Michael O’Neill stepped down and after failing to win the Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final against Slovakia, he managed to weather some criticism during a World Cup qualifying campaign of mixed fortunes.

The Irish FA board unanimously opted to extend his deal in October but contract talks went on longer than expected.

The 51-year-old said: “I am really happy to have signed this contract. We have a great mix of youth and experience and, coupled with my backroom team, I feel we can continue to grow and develop as a group.

“I want to thank the Irish FA for backing me and the Northern Ireland fans for doing likewise.

“Those games behind closed doors during the height of the Covid pandemic, both home and away, were harder without them.

“Having them back in numbers puts a spring in everyone’s step and I want to acknowledge their support and I hope that more good times are on the horizon.”

Although Northern Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, finishing third in Group C behind Switzerland and Italy, Baraclough has made notable progress in integrating new players into the squad with an eye on the future.

Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood and 17-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor were among those to earn their first call-ups during the last campaign.

Baraclough has been consistent in bringing through the young players he had been working with in the Under-21 set-up prior to taking on the senior role, and the future looks bright with the likes of Daniel Ballard, Ciaron Brown, Shayne Lavery and Ali McCann all making significant strides.

One of the first things the former Sligo Rovers boss will have to do is sit down with captain Steven Davis and determine whether the talismanic midfielder will decide to continue to lead his national side moving forward or if it is time for him to step aside.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: “The Irish FA board gave its full backing and I’m delighted we have again secured Ian’s services. He is the right man to navigate the challenges ahead as well as being a great ambassador for the organisation.”

Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood welcomed the development, adding: “I’m excited about what Ian is building and I’m already looking forward to the next set of games under his leadership.”

Northern Ireland are set to play friendlies against as yet unknown opponents in March, with their next competitive fixtures being four Nations League matches in June. The Nations League clashes offer a possible route to the Euros play-offs and Baraclough will be under pressure to deliver after World Cup hopes faded too quickly.

Northern Ireland will be playing in League C in the 2022-23 competition after being relegated from League B last time around.

They will be in League C Pot 1 along with Turkey, Slovakia and Bulgaria, which means they will avoid playing those nations in the league next year.

Potential opponents in Pot 2 are Greece, Belarus, Luxembourg or North Macedonia, who played at the Euros in the summer.

Northern Ireland recently faced Lithuania in the World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers and they could meet again in next year’s Nations League.

The Lithuanians are in Pot 3 along with Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kosovo.

Gibraltar and Faroe Islands are in League C Pot 4 after being promoted from League D last time around, while Kazakhstan are set to face Moldova and Cyprus will be up against Estonia in play-off matches in March to determine which nations take the final two places in League C or drop to League D.

The draw in Switzerland will kick off at 5pm.

All group games in the Nations League 2022-23 will be played next June and September. Four of the six match days will be in June (between the 2nd and 14th of that month) due to the winter scheduling of next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The four group winners in League A will advance to knockout finals in June 2023, while the group winners in the other three leagues will all be promoted for the 2024-25 competition.