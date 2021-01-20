Northern Ireland set to evoke Euro 2016 memories with Ukraine friendly in June

Gareth McAuley scored the opener as Northern Ireland were crowned 'Kings of Lyon' the last time they met the Ukraine.

Northern Ireland are set to evoke memories of their famous Euro 2016 victory when they take on Ukraine in a friendly match this June.

Ukrainian Football Association president Andriy Pavelko has confirmed that Ian Baraclough's side will travel for the game on June 3 in one of two match slots during the summer international window.

The two sides have met on five previous occasions, most recently in that summer afternoon in Lyon, when Gareth McAuley and Niall McGinn struck to seal a 2-0 win for Northern Ireland and ultimately earn their side a place in the Euro 2016 knock-out rounds.

It was Northern Ireland's first ever victory over the Ukrainians, having lost 1998 World Cup qualifiers home and away before earning two 0-0 stalemates in qualifying for Euro 2004.

Ukraine, managed by former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko, will this time be warming up for the Euro 2020 finals, which they kick off against the Netherlands 10 days after their friendly against Northern Ireland.

Baraclough's side, of course, have no tournament to look forward to after their play-off final defeat at the hands of Slovakia.

However, by then, their World Cup qualifying campaign will already be under way.

Northern Ireland kick off their campaign with the toughest match of the group, away to Italy, on March 25 before returning to Windsor Park to host Bulgaria six days later.