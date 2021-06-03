Northern Ireland show plenty of promise despite losing to early Ukraine goal

European Championship play-offs, World Cup qualifiers, the Nations League and friendlies — Northern Ireland have played them all this season.

There’s been 13 matches and, last night in Dnipro, Ian Baraclough’s side fell to their eighth defeat, going down to an early Oleksandr Zubkov goal against Ukraine in a gripping friendly that felt more like a fixture with points at stake.

There have also been three draws and two wins, including the season highlight of overcoming Bosnia & Herzegovina on penalties on their own patch in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

Ultimately the painful and crushing loss at home to Slovakia in October’s play-off decider will define a busy period of internationals.

With the finals for the tournament just days away, it still hurts that a side there for the taking at Windsor Park emerged as victors.

While quality was lacking then, and in too many other encounters this term, no one can ever accuse the Northern Ireland team of lacking heart and commitment.

After conceding in the 10th minute in Dnipro to fired-up opposition who were being roared on by 15,000 passionate Ukrainian fans high on the prospect of seeing their team compete in the Euro 2020 finals, Baraclough’s boys could have gone under.

This was their last game of a long, hard, gruelling season and the result wasn’t going to make or break their summers, but they dug in, fought hard and created chances to leave with what would have been an unexpected draw to follow a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Malta at the weekend.

Baraclough will have seen some positives from the last two games and you would think that when the squad assembles again in September for a World Cup qualifying trip to Lithuania, the 90 minutes shouldn’t be as tough as in Ukraine.

The manager will also be able to call upon the class and experience of Steven Davis and Jonny Evans, who missed this end-of-season tour.

That Lithuania clash is a must-win for Northern Ireland. Otherwise dreams of Qatar 2022 will be gone three games into the qualifying process.

Ukraine are more concerned about the upcoming Euros than World Cup qualifiers right now. In the same group as Netherlands, Austria and North Macedonia, they are targeting qualification for the knockout stages.

They didn’t achieve that in Euro 2016 because Northern Ireland, under Michael O’Neill, beat them 2-0 to become the Kings of Lyon with Gareth McAuley and Niall McGinn scoring iconic goals.

Five years ago, McGinn came on as a substitute, as did Josh Magennis and Paddy McNair. All three started last night along with Craig Cathcart and captain Stuart Dallas, who played from kick-off on that never-to-be-forgotten day in France.

In terms of team changes from the most recent international, Baraclough made three of them from the side that beat Malta in Austria with Daniel Ballard, fresh from winning the Wembley League One play-off final with Blackpool, included in a backline alongside Cathcart and Ciaron Brown.

Shane Ferguson came in at left wing back with the versatile Dallas on the other flank and, having been a second half substitute at the weekend, George Saville started beside Ali McCann and McNair in midfield with Magennis and McGinn in advanced roles.

Last weekend, Ukraine boss Andriy Shevchenko was celebrating with close friend Roman Abramovich as Chelsea won the Champions League. He was all about national service last night with the aim to beat Northern Ireland. The AC Milan great scored the previous time that happened in 1997.

With a frenzied support urging them to surge forward at will, Ukraine blasted out of the blocks. Seconds before they took the lead, they were denied by Bailey Peacock-Farrell who produced a stunning save to keep out West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko. From the resulting corner, the visitors fell behind and only had themselves to blame. Initially the set piece delivery didn’t cause a problem but, when Oleksandr Karavaev curled the ball into the box again, Zubkov had the freedom of Dnipro to head into the net.

As the highly rated Ferencváros star raced away to celebrate, Dallas and McNair were left questioning each other about who was supposed to be marking him. Either way, Peacock-Farrell deserved more cover after his original stop.

There was a searing pace to the fixture with tackles flying in. So many friendlies lack intensity and bite. This one didn’t.

Peacock-Farrell continued to shine, making another cracking save to keep Roman Yaremchuk at bay. The flag went up for offside following the Burnley goalkeeper’s heroics but he wasn’t to know. Shortly after, Yarmolenko cut a frustrated figure when Shane Ferguson blocked him inside the box when the Ukraine number seven thought he was sure to score.

The endeavour of Ferguson, recently released by Millwall, summed up the effort of the Northern Ireland side.

Under pressure at the back, their brightest moments at the other end came from set plays with the impressive Brown going close to levelling on 36 minutes having connected with an inviting McNair free-kick only for Heorhiy Bushchan to push the Cardiff defender’s header clear.

In the second period, Ukraine again had the majority of possession but, with the speed of their attacks decreasing, Northern Ireland carved out threatening moments with McCann nodding a Dallas cross wide and then Paul Smyth striking off target after latching on to a clever pass from fellow substitute Kyle Lafferty.

Yarmolenko was halted again by the excellent Peacock-Farrell, who also kept Artem Besedin at bay.

In the 89th minute, Chelsea’s teenage defender Sam McClelland had a dream moment coming on for his international debut just before Besedin had a goal ruled out for offside and McNair flashed a free-kick wide in a frantic finale.

It was crazy stuff just like this season’s international calendar. The Green and White Army will hope for better results in the next one.