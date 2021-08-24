Northern Ireland squad: Jonny Evans ‘risk’ promise made to Leicester while challenge set for ‘disappointed’ Kyle Lafferty

Manager Ian Baraclough opted to include the Leicester City centre-half in his panel for the World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland and friendly against Estonia, despite Evans not yet featuring for Leicester City this season.

He’s been struggling with a foot problem – plantar fasciitis – after initially pulling up in the warm-up for a Premier League game against Newcastle United in early May. He was then passed fit to start the FA Cup final a week later but pulled up after half an hour, was substituted and has not played since.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said last week that Evans is “not close to playing” and Baraclough had vowed not to risk the 33-year-old’s long-term fitness.

"Jonny is definitely going to be a doubt but I wasn't going to name the squad without him if there was a small chance he was going to be involved,” said the boss. “He hasn't started training with Leicester yet so it is a big ask for him to be involved but through conversations with him and Brendan, we all know the situation.

"Nobody is going to put him at risk when he's not quite ready and gamble on him. If he can play a small part in the 10 days that we have together, we'll give him every chance of that.

"We hope that we see him back fit and playing. We'd like to have him among our ranks, Leicester certainly would like him to be involved in their campaign so fingers crossed, but it is a doubt, I have to say.”

Holding on to their places in the 25-man squad from the friendlies against Malta and the Ukraine at the start of summer are the likes of striking duo Shayne Lavery and Dion Charles as well as Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley.

There is, however, no place for Kyle Lafferty, who is not included despite netting for new club Anorthosis Famagusta against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League, nor for in-form Hearts forward Liam Boyce, who misses out due to family reasons.

Instead, Josh Magennis and Conor Washington, who hasn’t featured for Northern Ireland since last November, complete the striking options.

Baraclough said the news of being omitted from the panel was a “disappointment” for 33-year-old Lafferty, who has not netted for his country since November 2016.

However, the boss also indicated that it pointed to an increase in competition brought on by the likes of Blackpool forward Lavery, who has already netted a Championship goal after his summer switch from Linfield.

"It was always going to be a big call and leaving somebody like Kyle out of the squad was a big decision for me,” he said. “Kyle's been part of the furniture for 15 or 16 years but having spoken to all the players, my remit was and my thoughts coming into the job was that I needed to try and swell the numbers, make it more competitive to be named in a squad.

"Those forward areas are interesting and for me it's not just the four strikers that I've named, lads like Jordan Jones, Gavin Whyte and Niall McGinn have all played in those forward positions as well and give us the options to play wide men.

"That's the nature of the beast. This time of year, players have had a pre-season and many have got different clubs and Shayne is an example of that. He worked ever so hard to get himself back into the English leagues.

"He probably thought he would go back as a League One player but Blackpool’s promotion to the Championship has given him something else to think about.

"He's started off ever so well and he looks bright but so do the others.

"The competition for places is fierce, especially in the forward positions and that's only good for me as a manager and for the group. They can't just rely on what they've done previously.”

Elsewhere, eight senior players return to the squad as expected with the likes of captain Steven Davis, Jamal Lewis, Craig Cathcart, Niall McGinn and Stuart Dallas all back after missing the summer friendlies.

Shane Ferguson is one game away from his 50th cap while Paddy McNair could reach the same mark if he plays in all three games.

As regards the two World Cup qualifiers coming up in this window, Baraclough hinted that he would take a win and a draw from the trip to Lithuania and the home game against Switzerland, despite having just one point from the opening two matches.

"I'd love to target six points," he smiled. "If we come away with four it wouldn't be the end of the world for us.

"Beating the likes of Lithuania and Bulgaria is something we'd targeted. We didn't manage to do that against Bulgaria even though we dominated the majority of the game but there's no reason we can't come away from the Belfast game having beaten Switzerland. I think there are a few twists and turns to be had in this group yet. Switzerland play Italy before they come to us so it will be a good pointer to what we're coming up against.

"If we want to do anything during this qualifying campaign, the Lithuania game is one where you target three points.

"I think I've said previously, no game is an easy game nowadays. I watched the games they played in the build-up to this - Baltic Cup games in the summer - and they've got some talented players in the group. If we're not at our best then it's a potential banana skin and if we don't reach the heights that we know we can, we make it more difficult for ourselves to qualify come November.

"I don't mind that pressure being ramped up. It's a must win game if we want to do something during this campaign, but we also know we can pick up points where we're not expected to do so. We'll move on to the Swiss game after the Lithuania game but if we want to do anything during the campaign, winning away in Lithuania is something we want to go and do."

The trip to Lithuania will be played on September 2 with the Switzerland tie on September 8 (both kicking off at 7.45pm) with the friendly against Estonia at 5pm on Sunday, September 5.

Northern Ireland squad to face Lithanua, Estonia and Switzerland (25 players)

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Trevor Carson, Conor Hazard

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Michael Smith, Jamal Lewis, Daniel Ballard, Ciaron Brown

Midfielders: Steve Davis, Corry Evans, Niall McGinn, George Saville, Jordan Thompson, Ali McCann, Gavin Whyte, Paddy McNair, Jordan Jones, Conor Bradley

Forwards: Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Shayne Lavery and Dion Charles