Northern Ireland squad: Jonny Evans to make ‘final decision’ over game-time as Conor Bradley ‘riding crest of a wave’

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has warned Jonny Evans will have to make the “final decision” on any involvement he has with the international team next month.

The Leicester City defender has been included in the squad for the World Cup qualifying double-header against Switzerland and Bulgaria but isn’t at full fitness as he battles with plantar fasciitis, a troublesome foot issue.

He played no part in the international window earlier this month despite being named in the initial squad but has since played 165 minutes for Leicester across three games – his first appearances since the FA Cup final in May.

“Jonny will always be somebody that we have to manage,” Baraclough said. “Hopefully he comes through (Leicester’s games) this week unscathed and builds on the game-time that he has with Leicester but he’s in a better place than he was a few weeks ago.

"Having spoken to Brendan (Rodgers – Leicester City boss) about him, we’re going to have to be careful with him and ultimately Jonny is going to have to be the one who makes the final decision on things.

"He knows his own body and what he can and cannot do.”

Also back to boost the panel are Corry Evans, Josh Magennis and Stuart Dallas, while Baraclough has said it is “right” to keep Conor Bradley in the senior squad but has warned that the Liverpool star must also be used wisely during the trips to the Swiss (October 9) and Bulgaria (October 12).

Baraclough had originally planned to drop Bradley back to the Under 21s after the last window but the boss says that after the 18-year-old’s performances for his country, as well as his senior Liverpool debut against Norwich last week, mean he couldn’t be left out of the senior panel.

"For this month I’ve taken the decision to keep him within the squad,” said Baraclough.

"We all probably watched the game when he made his debut for Liverpool as well, so he’s adding to that experience.

"He’s showing that he’s capable of dealing with big occasions. He certainly did that in Belfast when he came on against Switzerland for that cameo. It was the way he dealt with that and the way he got fans off their seats, just running onto the pitch was great for him and certain forays into the final third, you could see his energy and what he’s all about.

"The tackle that he put in in the far corner (on Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriquez) lifted the whole place and it’s still right to have him in the squad.

”We’ve certainly got to be mindful of the amount of game-time he’s going to receive and what’s good for his future but at the minute, he’s riding that crest of a wave and he’s someone that can hopefully add to his minutes if he gets the chance.”

With Northern Ireland just three points behind the Swiss in the race for a play-off spot behind group leaders Italy, welcoming back some of his senior names is a welcome boost for Baraclough.

Striking duo Josh Magennis and Conor Washington both sat out their club games over the weekend but Baraclough has assured that they will be back before the international window.

That, however, means there’s no place in the panel once again for Kyle Lafferty, who had to make do with a late call-up for the September window.

"Kyle picked up an injury and missed 7-10 days,” said Baraclough.

"He came back into the (Anorthosis) side at the weekend and played for an hour. I feel that some players are ahead of the moment. I explained that to him. Of course he’s disappointed but he wants to be a part of it and he's still got every chance of being a part of it, whether somebody doesn’t make these games or next month to conclude the campaign.

"They all want to be involved in a World Cup campaign and Kyle’s no different.

"We are stronger and have more players to choose from now, I feel

"There’s a competitive nature now to the squad and people aren’t shoo-ins.

"Hopefully we can maintain the momentum that we had in September.”

There’s no place either for Alfie McCalmont and Liam Donnelly, who were also late additions for the September window, but Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan retains his place.

Liam Boyce misses out again due to personal reasons.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Burnley), Trevor Carson (Dundee United), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, on loan from Arsenal), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), George Saville (Millwall), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Conor Bradley (Liverpool).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).