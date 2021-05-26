Northern Ireland squad: Uncapped duo handed first call-ups for friendlies against Malta and Ukraine

Conor Bradley and Sam McClelland could be in line for their first senior caps for Northern Ireland. Pics: Getty Images

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has given two teenage stars their first call-ups to the senior squad for next week’s friendlies against Malta and Ukraine.

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley and Chelsea centre-half Sam McClelland have both been included in the panel, with Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes the third uncapped player in the 25-strong squad as he holds his place.

McClelland, a regular in Chelsea’s U23s this season, has previously played for Northern Ireland at U19 and U17 level.

Bradley, who has featured for Liverpool’s U23s, U19s and U18s since signing for the Reds in September 2018, captained Northern Ireland Schoolboys (U16) to the Victory Shield in 2018 and has also played for his country’s U17s.

There’s also a recall for winger Jordan Jones, who hasn’t played for Northern Ireland since missing the Euro 2020 play-offs due to a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Young midfielders Ethan Galbraith and Alfie McCalmont, who impressed during a season long loan at Oldham in League Two, return to the panel along with striker Paul Smyth, who went on loan to Charlton and Accrington Stanley over the course of the season.

It’s a different look for Baraclough’s side with eight players dropping out for a mix of reasons after a busy season.

Captain Steven Davis is given a break after helping Rangers to their 55th league title while Leicester defender Jonny Evans is out with a heel injury which only allowed him to play half an hour of Leicester’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea and ruled him out of their final Premier League game last weekend.

Conor McLaughlin is unavailable after missing Sunderland’s League One play-off semi-final through injury while Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith and Matthew Kennedy all sit out as well.

There’s no call-up for Derry City goalkeeper Nathan Gartside.

There are also legitimate fears for players who are out of contract and searching for a new club with the impact a potential injury could have on their careers. Of those, Corry Evans and Ryan McLaughlin are not involved but Shane Ferguson, Paul Smyth and Kyle Lafferty are all available. Niall McGinn is also out of contract at Aberdeen but could stay at the club and has been called up.

That all doesn’t mean the squad is devoid of seniority, with the likes of Stuart Dallas, Josh Magennis and Craig Cathcart joining Lafferty and McGinn in the squad.

There’s another call-up for Linfield forward Shayne Lavery, who is set to move to England this summer with Blackpool at the front of the queue.

Northern Ireland will first face Malta on Sundayday (May 30 – kick-off 5pm BST) in Austria before moving on to play Ukraine in Dnipro three days later on Thursday, June 3 (kick-off 7pm BST).

Northern Ireland squad to face Malta and Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Conor Hazard (Celtic), Liam Hughes (Liverpool).

Defenders: Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal - on loan at Blackpool), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff), Sam McClelland (Chelsea), Conor Bradley (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), George Saville (Middlesbrough), Jordan Thompson (Stoke), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds), Jordan Jones (Rangers), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff), Ethan Galbraith (Manchester United).

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Josh Magennis (Hull), Liam Boyce (Hearts), Shayne Lavery (Linfield), Dion Charles (Accrington), Paul Smyth (QPR).