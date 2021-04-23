Northern Ireland star Chloe McCarron leaves Birmingham 'for personal reasons' as Linfield linked with move

Chloe McCarron could be set to return to Linfield. Pic: PressEye

McCarron, who played in both legs of Northern Ireland's famous Euro 2022 playoff victory over Ukraine, made 12 appearances for Carla Ward's side with 10 of those in the Women's Super League.

She was also a key player throughout the historic international campaign and scored her first goal for her country against the Faroe Island's in December at Seaview in a 5-1 win.

A Birmingham City statement read: "Blues Women can confirm that the contract of Chloe McCarron has been mutually terminated. The Northern Ireland international, who recently helped her nation qualify for their first major tournament, is remaining in her home country for personal reasons.

"Having joined from Linfield in August 2020, McCarron has made 12 appearances, including ten in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League for Carla Ward’s side. Everyone at Birmingham City would like to thank Chloe for her efforts during her time at the Club."

McCarron made history by becoming the first Northern Ireland woman to move directly from a senior Irish League club to the English top flight in August.

She made her debut for Ward's side in the opening day of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion and last featured against Arsenal on March 7.

McCarron could move back to the Danske Bank Premiership with former club Linfield being linked with a move to secure her services ahead of the new season.

The Danske Bank Women's Premiership is due to commence on Wednesday April 28.