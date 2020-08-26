Northern Ireland star McCarron set for historic Super League transfer from Linfield

Northern Ireland women's international Chloe McCarron is on her way to the big time.

Just a few weeks ago, the midfield ace was preparing to kick off the Women's Premiership season with Linfield Ladies tonight. Now, however, she is on the brink of sealing a move to England's Women's Super League.

Chloe is set to join Birmingham City and the Belfast Telegraph understands that confirmation of the deal is imminent.

Certainly it will be completed in time for the 22-year-old to be in the frame to make her debut in Birmingham's opening WSL game of the 2020-21 season away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday week.

Chloe will also make history by becoming the first Northern Ireland woman to move directly from a senior Irish League club to the English top flight, Simone Magill previously joining Everton seven years ago after playing her football with Mid Ulster Ladies.

Chloe's move will be a boost to Kenny Shiels' Northern Ireland squad as they attempt to secure a place in the play-offs to qualify for the European Championship finals in England, which have been delayed until 2022.

Shiels will now be able to call upon three WSL players when he names his squad for next month's qualifier away to the Faroe Islands, with Brighton's Laura Rafferty now back to fitness after suffering a cruciate ligament injury a year ago.

Experienced international Rachel Furness is now playing in the FA Championship after she was relegated with Liverpool, as are keeper Becky Flaherty and defender Rachel Newborough.