Northern Ireland star Simone Magill: I had to learn how to walk again after Euro 2022 injury heartbreak

Simone Magill fulfilled a dream by stepping out for Northern Ireland at the Euros but it was curtailed by injury

When Simone Magill suffered the shattering blow of a cruciate ligament injury on the big stage at the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals, she knew immediately that it was going to be a long road back to full fitness.

She accepted that she would have to walk before she could run. However, the big bombshell moment for her was when she realised that one of the first steps in her rehabilitation was actually having to learn to walk again.

Even taking her pet pooch Paddy the Pug – who has been made famous through Magill’s social media channels – for walks had to be planned with almost military precision.

The good thing for the Northern Ireland striker – if anything good can come out of seeing team-mates struggle through long-term injuries – is that there are a large number of shining examples in the international squad who have bounced back stronger from similar experiences, with six others who featured in the Euros panel suffering cruciate injuries in the past.

“I actually had no idea that I would lose the ability to walk completely and I would have to learn how to do that all again,” Magill revealed.

“I just did not think that it would be like that.

“I remember being in my living room and my husband, Mark, was teaching me how to walk and the mechanics of walking – heel to toe, bend your knee, straighten your knee.

“I just completely lost the ability and I couldn’t do it.

“He was having to record me so I could watch myself back and see what way I was walking because I thought I was walking normally. It was really weird.

“I am walking fine now and everything is coming back to me normally, but those first six weeks were something else.”

Thursday, July 7 was always going to be a date Magill would remember forever. Playing for Northern Ireland at a major tournament was a lifelong dream and walking out against Norway in Southampton meant that dream came true.

Now, however, she will always look back with mixed emotions. Planting her foot in the St Mary’s Stadium turf 80 minutes into the game, her body and knee weren’t in full sync and immediately she knew that not only was her tournament over, but that it was going to be a long time before she would make her debut for new club Aston Villa, who had only announced her signing the previous day.

“I know so many people who have done their cruciate before and they say that they heard a pop. I literally felt the ligament come apart,” she revealed, recalling the graphic detail of the injury.

“It wasn’t even that I was in that much pain, in the back of my mind I knew what it was and I was so frustrated and so angry and I think that’s why I got so upset.

“I went into the changing room and I was just in bits.

“The doctor was doing the tests – there is a specific ACL test they do to check if it’s intact – and he was pulling it and comparing it to the other knee and I just knew straight away. I didn’t need to wait for the results of the scan. I could actually see the difference in the two.”

There were tears in the team hotel that night. Team-mates Sarah McFadden, Julie Nelson, Demi Vance, Ashley Hutton, Laura Rafferty and Abbie Magee all gave words of encouragement, but even without those comforting expressions, she could see how those six players had come out the other end.

Now nine weeks post-surgery and ticking off the hurdles she has overcome, Magill wants to showcase herself as an example to others.

Social media has allowed her to reach people she never would have been able to previously.

Her own posts have kept fans updated on her progress, but deeper than that is a connection with others going through the same thing – and giving them encouragement that she too has her struggles despite having experienced professionals guiding her daily through the recovery process.

“It’s a good opportunity to shine a light on the other side of things as well,” Magill added.

“I don’t want to come out and be like everything was easy, I didn’t struggle, I was flying through the rehab and I’m back on the pitch.

“There is a complete other side that people probably don’t understand or don’t see.

“I have said that if I am going to put stuff out I want it to be real.

“Through this I am connecting with so many people – professionals and non-professionals – who have suffered the same injury.

“The amount of people that I have connected with who have said it’s amazing to talk to me because they are struggling, they are sore and it’s so nice to know that it’s happening to me as well, and that I’m not superhuman because I am a professional athlete and I’m sailing through it.

“I think there is an important message that can be sent out from it as well.”