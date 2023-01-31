Northern Ireland starlet Paddy Lane swaps Fleetwood Town for Portsmouth

The 21-year-old has moved between two League One clubs

Northern Ireland international Paddy Lane has joined Portsmouth from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

During his time at Fleetwood, the left-side player established himself as one of the most exciting players in League One. He has joined a Portsmouth team – on a three and a half year deal – keen to claim a spot in the play-off.

Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “We’re delighted to bring Paddy to the club. He’s a fantastic young player who can not only impact the squad now, but also has huge potential.

“As soon as he came on our radar, we were extremely excited about the prospect of working with him here.

“One of the most important things for us was that he was really keen on coming to Pompey and we got some excellent references.

“Paddy has a lot of guile and can beat players, while he has a wand of a left foot that our fans will love to see.

“But they’ve already seen that to their detriment when he scored for Fleetwood at Fratton Park last season.

“Paddy’s a really clever player with excellent ability and we believe he has a bright future ahead of him.”

The Halifax native won two caps under Ian Baraclough making his debut against Hungary last March.