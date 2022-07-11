Northern Ireland still have a long way to go before we can compete with bigger nations, claims manager Kenny Shiels

Northern Ireland Women’s manager Kenny Shiels says he can’t say his side are closing the gap on the top nations in world football, despite their encouraging performances against Norway and Austria at Euro 2022.

The pioneers are all but out of their first major tournament after suffering a 2-0 defeat in their second Group A match against Austria at St Mary's Stadium on Monday evening but Shiels’ girls competed bravely against a team ranked 26 places higher than them in the world rankings.

Even in their opening 4-1 loss to Norway there were bright spells, with Julie Nelson scoring the nation’s first goal at a major women’s tournament, leading some to question how close Northern Ireland are to being regular fixtures at these events in the future.

But the manager provided a dose of reality in his post-game comments, insisting that, although they are holding their own against sides much their superior now, there is still a long way to go before Northern Ireland are regularly competitive, particularly behind the scenes and down the age grades.

"When you look at where we came in, we reached this level too soon because there's no way we can transform a team in two years the way we have done and take it further than that immediately,” Shiels told the BBC.

"There's lots of developmental stuff we need to do with the players and the 17-, 18-, 19-year-olds – we've got to get them ready to step up into the national team.

"We've not got a good future yet because we're going to be losing some of the more experienced players. Have we enough underneath to challenge the top teams? Not yet. But we have to keep improving the Under-19s and Under-17s, we've got to improve them until they reach a level where they're ready to play.

"Some of the young players that are with us in this programme are not ready to play against this level of opponent, but the experience they're getting from it is part of the development and it's important we know that."

As far as giving young players experience, two of Shiels’ starting line-up against Austria were aged 25 or under, with all five of his substitutions – Abbie Magee, Joely Andrews, Louise McDaniel, Emily Wilson and Caitlin McGuinness – all 22 or under.

It is that kind of exposure that will ensure they are both ready to play at this level in the future and eager to take Northern Ireland back to another major tournament down the line, with their next chance coming in qualifying for Euro 2025.

"These girls are so lucky at the future they have in front of them, and to come out and play in front of these amazing fans is something that how could it not motivate you to go out and achieve your potential?" said defender Sarah McFadden.

Boss Shiels added: "Winning the match is important, but I have a priority in my head where, if it looks like we're not going to win it, let's give the younger ones some experience because they'll be round for a lot of years yet. We have to revisit that as much as we can."

As for the game itself, it was one where Northern Ireland toiled but ultimately rarely threatened Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger as their hopes of reaching the knockout diminished to almost zero.

Goals from Katharina Schiechtl and Katharina Naschenweng earned Austria the 2-0 win in Southampton that means Northern Ireland need either England or Norway to win their meeting tonight and then for them to beat England themselves on Friday.

But the immediate feeling in the aftermath was one of disappointment as what they had targeted as their biggest chance to take points from this tournament passed them by.

"I think 1-0, 2-0 was about fair. (Austria) weren't predominantly better than us but they were in the key areas. 2-0 was probably about right,” conceded Shiels.

"You look at the perspective of where we are and where Austria are in terms of where they've reached in the women's game. They have one of the best women's academies in Europe. They were a very tough opponent and we're exercising that as much as we can, and the players are gaining experience from these tough games.”

There were tears in the post-game huddle, which was joined by injured star Simone Magill on crutches, and McFadden admitted they were “gutted” they came away on the wrong end of the score-line.

“End of the first half we really came at them and we just didn't capitalise and get a clear cut chance. We felt like today was the day we would get a win from these championships,” sighed the centre-back.

"I think it's because we were so in the game, we put so much into that first half. We've got people in the changing room knackered because we put so much in.

"We came out in the second half looking for that goal, but Austria are a team of superstars, they have two or three players playing in the best leagues in the world and when the going gets tough, you can see how they can turn the screw and that's what killed us in the end."

Northern Ireland end their campaign with their third Group A match against hosts England on Friday night, with kick-off at 8pm.