Northern Ireland striker keen to fire new club into the Championship

The 31-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the Pride Park club after leaving Championship side Rotherham United. Washington will be reunited with former Rotherham boss Paul Warne at Derby.

The English-born striker has scored six goals in 37 caps for Northern Ireland.

Reflecting on his summer move, Washington said: “It's been strange because I haven't been a free agent for a while. I think it's natural when you're a free agent that you have more clubs interested in you and that has been the case.

“For me it's an important contract because of the age and stage I'm at in my career so I did take my time with it. I've known for a good few weeks that Paul Warne was interested in me and sometimes contracts between agents and the club take a little bit of time but we're here now and I can't wait to get started.

"I just feel it's a really good fit for both myself and the club.

“I've spoken to James Collins who I've played with quite a lot and I've also spoke to Callum Elder and Curtis Nelson. I'm well aware that the lads are great, I know that already.

“I had the first meeting with Paul Warne at the training ground and I couldn't believe the facilities, it was amazing. We get to be there every day and that's massive for a player.

“I've obviously been to the stadium and I know what that's like and what the fans can be like so ultimately that made my decision.”

With the Rams desperate to return to the Championship, Washington – who won promotion from League One with Rotherham – is confident he can help.

"Firstly it takes a good dressing room and you have to be working in a good environment and you have to be honest with each other. Negativity can spread quickly so it's important you don't have that.

“Then it's just the case of listening to the boss throughout the week and sometimes it's the job of the senior players to get messages across and get through tough times.

“I'm well aware that this league has got better, physically and technically but for me promotions are won when you go away from home on a Tuesday night in January and you have to dig in and win 1-0 and I feel like I'm the type of character that enjoys those games. I've said it in the past but I think 1-0 away from home is the best result in football.

“I'm sure there will be times where we're on top and can dominate games but the more important fixtures for me are the difficult games where the weather may not be great and you can't implement your style of football but you find a way to win.”