Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty faces 10-game ban in Scotland over sectarian slur

Striker full of regret as club Kilmarnock fine him

Kyle Lafferty is set to be punished by the Scottish Football Association

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty is facing a 10-game ban for his alleged use of sectarian language.

The Kilmarnock frontman admitted he let himself and his club down in an incident which has resulted in him being fined by Killie and ordered to carry out work with anti-sectarian charity Nil By Mouth.

Lafferty is in the dock after a video, which appeared on social media, showed the former Rangers and Hearts striker reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says “Up the Celts”.

The Fermanagh man was withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad for the Nations League double header against Kosovo and Greece, with the Irish FA saying it noted Kilmarnock’s investigation but added the striker had a back injury.

International manager Ian Baraclough later admitted the incident happened during a team-bonding session for the squad.

The 35-year-old faces a Scottish Football Association tribunal on October 20, where he is accused of not acting in the best interests of football and breaching a rule which forbids the use of insulting language which includes reference to the likes of ethnic origin, race, nationality, religion or belief.

SFA rules state that the punishment for the latter is a mandatory minimum 10-match ban which can only be reduced “where exceptional circumstances are established”.

Killie announced their internal investigation into the incident had been concluded shortly after the SFA charges were announced.

A statement added: “The club can confirm that Kyle regrets his actions and acknowledges that he has let down himself, his family, the club and the supporters.”

“Kilmarnock Football Club has subsequently taken internal action, including the serving of a substantial fine.

“The club has also engaged Scotland’s leading anti-sectarian charity, Nil By Mouth, which will work closely with Kyle on a one-to-one basis, in addition to delivering training to our first team squad and academy squad members, to provide education which the charity believes is key to tackling sectarianism in society.

“Kyle has also committed to supporting the club’s community projects which will see him participating in Nil by Mouth’s educational initiatives, in addition to serving Kilmarnock’s ‘Football for All’ programmes on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future.”

The club added they would co-operate fully with the SFA’s investigation.

It is unclear whether Lafferty will be in the squad for Kilmarnock’s cinch Premiership match at Aberdeen tomorrow.

Killie manager Derek McInnes earlier stated the club would be guided by the SFA’s input but Lafferty could feature if fit considering he is likely to face some form of suspension.

Baraclough claimed the incident was not necessarily the end of Lafferty’s international career, revealing: “We all went out. We all went to the restaurant and we all came back.

“The players had a day off the next day. They are adults. They know they have got a responsibility and when they are on international duty they are still representing themselves, their clubs, their families and me.

“You can’t keep them couped up in a hotel and you give them a certain amount of trust. You hope that is the right thing to do going forward as well.

“We are talking about a team bonding session and people being themselves and seeing them in their natural state and at times you do have to learn from it. It might be something we look at further down the line.”

Baraclough previously denied the injury was a smokescreen but defended the decision to allow his players time off.

“It has always served Northern Irish teams really well when they have had that bit of time to themselves so, for me, it was something we weren’t expecting to wake up to those sorts of headlines and that type of news. I’m disappointed,” he said.

“It wasn’t as we were together at the restaurant. For me, there is an enquiry ongoing on that so I suppose I can’t comment too much more on that.”