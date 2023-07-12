Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty finds new club after release from Linfield

Kyle Lafferty has found a new club after being released by Linfield

Kyle Lafferty’s latest club in his well-travelled career is West of Scotland League First Division side Johnstone Burgh.

The Northern Ireland striker was released by Linfield at the end of last season after failing to make an impact in the second half of the campaign.

Lafferty joins his former Ibrox teammate Graham Dorrans at Johnstone Burgh after the midfielder signed for the Renfrewshire outfit following his release by Dunfermline.

When the 35-year-old failed to deliver goals for the Blues there were questions surrounding his future, but the former Hearts striker is not poised to hang the boots up yet.

Lafferty netted three goals for Killie last term before a surprise exit on transfer deadline day.

He is now back in Scottish football, competing in the seventh tier, three divisions below the SPFL.

The frontman, who has 89 Northern Ireland caps, has penned a two-year deal with the ambitious club.

His high-profile arrival at Linfield was labelled a gamble and sickness, combined with injury, curtailed his progress.

The striker was banned for ten matches after being found guilty of using a sectarian slur while in a Belfast night spot last September and it looks like his international career is over.