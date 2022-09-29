Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty receives 'substantial fine' and admits using sectarian slur

Scottish Premiership

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has admitted he used a sectarian slur in a video widely circulated on social media last week.

The 35 year-old has been hit with a 'substantial' fine by his club Kilmarnock, while Scottish Football Association are staging an investigation into Lafferty's actions.

The ex-Rangers forward has also been charged by the SFA and faces further action from the governing body, with a hearing set for October 20.

Following an internal investigation, Lafferty admitted to regrets over his behaviour. He will engage with Kilmarnock's work in the community 'for the foreseeable future'.

The club said: "Kilmarnock Football Club has concluded its investigation into an alleged comment made by Kyle Lafferty which was circulated across social media via a video recording on Thursday, 22 September.

"The club can confirm that Kyle regrets his actions and acknowledges that he has let down himself, his family, the club and the supporters.

"Kilmarnock has subsequently taken internal action, including the serving of a substantial fine. The club has also engaged Scotland’s leading anti-sectarian charity, Nil By Mouth, which will work closely with Kyle on a one-to-one basis, in addition to delivering training to our first team squad and academy squad members, to provide education which the charity believes is key to tackling sectarianism in society.

"Kyle has also committed to supporting the club’s community projects which will see him participating in Nil by Mouth’s educational initiatives, in addition to serving Kilmarnock’s ‘Football for All’ programmes on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future.

"A Notice of Complaint has now been served and received by the club from the Compliance Officer at the Scottish FA with regards to the player, Kyle Lafferty. This hearing will be heard on Thursday, 20 October 2022. The club will now focus on fully cooperating with the Scottish FA’s investigation."

A video, which has appeared on social media, showed the Killie striker reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says "Up the Celts".

The 34-year-old former Rangers and Hearts striker was axed from the Northern Ireland squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece, with manager Ian Baraclough stating that a back injury had also been considered when the decision was made.

Earlier today, Killie boss Derek McInnes said: "As the club previously stated we are conducting our own investigation into the matter and, in consultation with the SFA, we are looking to try to get that resolved as quickly as possible.

"You will appreciate that, while that investigation is ongoing, I can't say any more than that."

When asked if the striker would be in the squad, McInnes said: "I can't say for certain on that for the moment. We are in consultation with the SFA and we will be directed on (by) them.

"It is better in all these types of matters, any discipline matters it is always better to get clarity as soon as possible, equally it is important that everybody does their due diligence and does their investigation.

"We started that last week and we just need to wait to see the outcome of it."

Last Friday, Lafferty’s international manager Ian Baraclough said he believed there was a way back into the Northern Ireland set-up for striker.

He said: "I'm here to support my players. I've always looked at the manager's role as having many facets to it and that includes being a father figure, someone they can turn to and talk to and that relationship will still be there.

"It's not necessarily the end. It will be reported in some quarters as the end and that will be sensationalised, but I'm there for Kyle.

“The fact is that Kyle hadn’t trained since Tuesday. He’s got a back problem and that was something that was part of the thought going behind it as well.

“It is now pending an inquiry with his club and it’s not for us to state anything on that. I can’t elaborate anymore.”