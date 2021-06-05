Northern Ireland striker Lafferty left looking for new club after Kilmarnock exit confirmed

Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty is on the hunt for a new club again after parting company with Kilmarnock.

Former Northern Ireland stopper Tommy Wright was unable to keep Killie in the Scottish Premiership and now he’s rebuilding for a promotion charge.

Striker Lafferty scored 13 goals in 13 games in the survival fight but now he’s on the move again.

The 33-year-old will now be looking for the 14th club of his well-travelled career.

Lafferty may decide to stay in Scotland and play for a top-flight side.

The Fermanagh man banged in hat-tricks against Dundee United and Stenhousemuir after joining in Februrary. Veteran defender Kirk Broadfoot and forwards Greg Kiltie and Mitch Pinnock will also leave Rugby Park.

A statement said: “We thank all the players for their contribution to Kilmarnock FC and wish them all the very best for the future.”

A 4-2 aggregate defeat to Championship runners-up Dundee confirmed an end to Killie’s 28-year stay in Scotland’s top flight.

Lafferty, who was praised for addressing disgruntled fans after relegation, joined Killie after a collapsed move to Romania. He linked up with Ian Baraclough’s side for the 1-0 friendly loss in Ukraine, earning his 82nd cap.