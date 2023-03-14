Northern Ireland striker Paul Smyth scoops EFL Player of the Year gong at London Football Awards

Northern Ireland striker Paul Smyth has been named the EFL Player of the Year at the London Football Awards after a stunning season for Leyton Orient.

The 25-year-old former Linfield star has scored nine goals in 27 games for the League Two side this season and has emerged as one of their leading lights.

It’s a stark turnaround for Smyth, whose Orient career started in disaster with a collapsed lung against Mansfield Town in February 2022, but he has since returned and starred for the London club.

Smyth has not featured for Northern Ireland since 2021 and scored his only international goal in a 2-1 friendly win against South Korea at Windsor Park in March 2018.

However, manager Michael O’Neill said recently that he hopes to bring the striker back into the fold soon, despite leaving him out of his squad for their European qualifiers against San Marino and Finland.