Northern Ireland sweat over Jonny Evans as Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers explains injury concern ahead of Euro 2020 play-off

Brendan Rodgers has issued a hopeful injury update on Jonny Evans after the Northern Ireland centre-half limped off during Leicester City's 5-2 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Just 11 days before his international side's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia & Herzegovina, the 32-year-old hobbled off the Etihad Stadium pitch with 10 minutes of the game remaining.

His club boss explained the move after the match: "Jonny felt his calf tighten up but we're hoping that’s all it is."

Leicester take on West Ham next weekend before Evans is due to join up his with Northern Ireland team-mates.

The sight of him leaving the pitch on Sunday afternoon will have sparked worry in the Northern Ireland camp as the crushing 5-1 defeat to Norway earlier this month, which Evans sat out, was testament to how influential he is in the side's back line.

With Roma striker Edin Dzeko due to lead the line in Bosnia, boss Ian Baraclough will hope to be able to call upon his regular back five of Bailey Peacock-Farrell in nets behind Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Evans and Jamal Lewis.

The manager will, at least, have been buoyed on Sunday when left-back Lewis came off the bench to play 21 minutes of Newcastle United's 1-1 draw at Tottenham, making a welcome to return to action after the eye injury he suffered a week previous.

Leicester's result but the Foxes top of the Premier League table with three wins from three, the goals coming via a Jamie Vardy hat-trick, a James Maddison screamer and a late Youri Tielemans penalty.

Rodgers, who saw his side let a slick start to the season slip away to somehow miss out on Champions League football last term, was full of praise for his side.

"It was the best result (of my tenure) that's for sure," he said.

"The performance and result were outstanding. To go in 1-1 at half-time we were happy, but we knew we could push on again.

"It’s a great start. We've got lots of improvements to make, but we're scoring goals which is important as I demanded we be more aggressive. Speak to me with three games to go and we’ll see where we are."