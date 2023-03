Dion Charles has shown what he is capable of when given a chance to lead the line for Northern Ireland — © PA

The bad news for Northern Ireland is we can’t play San Marino every week but Michael O’Neill’s second reign has started on a positive note and there’s now a real opportunity to secure a healthy place in Group H with victory at home to Finland tomorrow. It wasn’t a sensational performance in San Marino, but it didn’t need to be against the international minnows.