Northern Ireland through to Euro 2020 play-off final as strikers hold their nerve in penalty shoot-out win over Bosnia & Herzegovina

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1-1 Northern Ireland (NI win 4-3 on penalties)

Northern Ireland are just 90 minutes away from a place at their second consecutive European Championship finals after winning a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Sarajevo.

Having experienced heartache on their last visit to play Bosnia in the Stadion Grbavica two years ago, Ian Baraclough's men produced an heroic and energy busting display to give skipper Steven Davis the perfect celebration on a night when he became Northern Ireland's leading caps record holder on 120 appearances, overtaking the great Pat Jennings.

Northern Ireland had never featured in a penalty shootout before, but Stuart Dallas, Kyle Lafferty and Conor Washington all found the net, while goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved brilliantly from Haris Hajradinovic and then watched Edin Visca strike the bar and over.

George Saville missed, but Liam Boyce, who hasn't played a competitive game since March, stepped up and decisively stroked the ball home to send Northern Ireland into the play-off final against Slovakia - who beat the Republic of Ireland on penalties - at Windsor Park on November 12.

It was an incredible all-round performance from Northern Ireland and stunned the 2000 Bosnian fans who had been allowed to attend their first football match in over six months.

After missing the Nations League games last month, inspirational defender Jonny Evans returned to the travelling side along with brother Corry, who had been out injured for the last three weeks, while Newcastle United new boy Jamal Lewis assumed his position at left back.

Niall McGinn hadn't started an away match for five years, however he was given a chance to shine as a floating winger and Josh Magennis won the battle with Kyle Lafferty and Washington to lead the line.

Only four players who started for Bosnia during their 2-0 victory against Northern Ireland in Sarajevo two years ago - Ibrahim Sehic, Miralem Pjanic, Visca and Edin Dzeko - were in Dusan Bajevic's side last night while, in contrast, new boss Baraclough was able to call upon nine who had started for Michael O'Neill that night.

Swedish-born former Nottingham Forest centre back Anel Ahmenhodzic, who only switched allegiance to Bosnia last month, was part of an inexperienced defence as he made his debut, Branimi Cipetic earned his second cap and Vojvodina's Sinisa Sanicanin his third. Only Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac, with 32 caps, brought leadership to the backline.

Northern Ireland had all the possession in the opening exchanges last time out in Sarajevo but Bosnia immediately took the initiative on this occasion forcing the men in white on to the back foot and engulfed in their own half.

The visitors were guilty of giving away too many set plays in the opening 10 minutes - three corners and three free kicks - and were struggling to keep their footing on a heavily watered pitch. Paddy McNair and Lewis had already gone to ground in the opening minutes and it was a slip from Jonny Evans which gifted Bosnia their opener.

Two years ago, a Lewis slip allowed Visca to set up Dzeko for their first goal.

This time, a testing ball on 13 minutes was played through for Gojke Cimirot to chase down the right flank, but Evans slipped at a vital time and the Standard Liege ace took full of advantage of Northern Ireland losing their defensive shape, pulled his cross back to AC Milan's Rade Krunic and he beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The goal was a wake-up call for Northern Ireland, who were suddenly sparked into life and, two minutes after conceding, nearly equalised - a sensational diving save by Sehic denying a Magennis header after Dallas whipped in a terrific cross.

In the follow up, Saville received a boot to the face, there were appeals for a penalty but Spanish official Antonio Mateu Lahoz refused to point to the spot.

Pjanic, Dzeko and Krunic were combining well together, they were a constant threat going forward and, on 34 minutes, after a well worked move involving the trio, the Milan attacking midfielder thundered a shot towards goal, but Peacock-Farrell was equal to it.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 08th October 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland's Niall McGinn celebrates scoring against Bosnia & Herzegovina during Thursday nights Euro 2020 playoff semi final at the Stadion Grbavica, Sarajevo. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough wasn't one bit surprised to see Niall McGinn find the net.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 08th October 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland's Niall McGinn scoring against Bosnia & Herzegovina during Thursday nights Euro 2020 playoff semi final at the Stadion Grbavica, Sarajevo. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Stuart Dallas in action in Sarajevo.

Steven Davis wins his 120th cap tonight, breaking Pat Jennings' long-standing Northern Ireland record.

Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans warm-up before Thursday nights Euro 2020 playoff semi final against Bosnia & Herzegovina at the Stadion Grbavica, Sarajevo. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

New Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough and skipper Steven Davis are in for a big night in Bosnia.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is set to make his 120th appearance.

For all their offensive threat, Bosnia's defence did not look comfortable when Northern Ireland attacked and, on the stroke of half-time, Saville had a great chance to draw level but blasted over at the back post. A sign of things to come.

McGinn made little impact during the first-half but, within three minutes of the restart, the 33-year-old showed a sign of his intent by getting into great position to fire the ball into the danger area, it just couldn't be turned goalwards.

Five minutes on, though, and the Donaghmore man had the ball nestled in the back of the net.

The Aberdeen favourite latched on to Magennis winning a header after a long ball from Craig Cathcart, held off a challenge from Cipetic and Sanicanin, before showing great composure to steady himself and tuck the ball past Sehic. A great finish and yet another important goal for McGinn who was a Northern Ireland hero against Ukraine at the last European Championships.

Bosnia were shellshocked and the away side immediately came close to edging in front but, after a great McGinn cross, McNair's firm header was deflected to safety by a mightily relieved Kolasinac.

Peacock-Farrell made a magnificent finger tip stop to deflect a Pjanic free-kick on to the bar and then saved strongly from a fierce Cimirot shot.

Bosnia were once again in the ascendancy, Dzeko struck a shot wide and Visca couldn't turn the ball goalwards from a tight angle.

Corry Evans, having worked wonderfully hard at denying Bosnia room and broken up attacks, had run his race after 73 minutes and Baraclough brought on Cardiff winger Gavin Whyte to try and give his team renewed impetus.

Rangers winger Jordan Jones replaced goalscorer McGinn with eight minutes to go and then Bajevic made his first move of the night, bringing on the dangerous Amer Gojak and a few minutes later Dino Hotic for Krunic.

Just as referee Lahoz was about to whistle for the end of normal time, Baraclough made a double substitution replacing McNair and Magennis with Jordan Thompson and Kyle Lafferty.

Both keepers had to make outstanding saves at their near post during the opening five minutes of extra-time, Sehic keeping out Jones' forceful drive as Bosnia backed off and Peacock-Farrell turning away Visca's blistering effort.

Defences stood firm throughout the additional 30 minutes and, with the game headed towards penalties, Baraclough decided to bring off his second-half substitutes Jones and Thompson with strikers Boyce and Washington replacing them for the spot kicks.

It proved to be an astute move as even though Pjanic, Hotic and Dzeko scored their kicks, Boyce and Washington both found the net to win an incredible match for Northern Ireland and move them one step closer to next year's Euro finals.

