Northern Ireland through to historic Women's Euro 2022 play-off after stretching winning run with victory over Faroe Islands

Northern Ireland 5-1 Faroe Islands

Northern Ireland's Samantha Kelly during training ahead of the all-important Women's Euro 2022 qualifier against the Faroe Islands.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 01st December 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade with Faroe Islands’ Britta Ryan during Tuesday nights Women's Euro 2021 Qualifier at Seaview, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 01/12/2020 NI v Faroe Islands Women's Euro Qualifiers Northern Ireland’sMarissa Callaghan and Faroe Islands Olga Kristina Hansen during this evening’s game at Seaview in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 01st December 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland's Kirsty McGuinness celebrates scoring against Faroe Islands during Tuesday nights Women's Euro 2021 Qualifier at Seaview, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland will face Ukraine next month for a place in the Euro finals.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 01st December 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland's Chloe McCarron with Faroe Islands’ Julia Mortensen during Tuesday nights Women's Euro 2021 Qualifier at Seaview, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 01st December 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland's Chloe McCarron celebrates scoring against Faroe Islands during Tuesday nights Women's Euro 2021 Qualifier at Seaview, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 01/12/2020 NI v Faroe Islands Women's Euro Qualifiers Northern Ireland’s Rachel Furness and Faroe Islands Elisabeth Vang during this evening’s game at Seaview in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 01/12/2020 NI v Faroe Islands Women's Euro Qualifiers Northern Ireland’s Marissa Callaghan and Faroe Islands Julia Naomi Mortensen during this evening’s game at Seaview in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 01st December 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland team celebrate at the final whistle after defeating Faroe Islands during Tuesday nights Women's Euro 2021 Qualifier at Seaview, Belfast. The result means they now have a play-off berth to reach the Women's Euro's. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 01st December 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland history making sisters Caitlin McGuinness and Kirsty McGuinness celebrate at the final whistle after defeating Faroe Islands during Tuesday nights Women's Euro 2021 Qualifier at Seaview, Belfast. The result means they now have a play-off berth to reach the Women's Euro's. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 01/12/2020 NI v Faroe Islands Women's Euro Qualifiers Northern Ireland’s Caitlin McGuinness and Kirsty McGuinness celebrate reaching a first-ever Euro 2022 play-off , after beating the Faroe Islands in Group C on Tuesday at Seaview in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 01/12/2020 NI v Faroe Islands Women's Euro Qualifiers Northern Ireland’s Rachel Furness and Chloe McCarron celebrate reaching a first-ever Euro 2022 play-off , after beating the Faroe Islands in Group C on Tuesday at Seaview in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Northern Ireland’s sister act Caitlin and Kirsty McGuinness delivered a double dose of history to help make their Women’s Euro 2022 play-off dream came true.

The siblings became the first to play for the Northern Ireland women’s team and made it a real night to remember as they both scored hugely important goals to beat the Faroe Islands 5-1 and put Kenny Shiels’ girls just one step away from the finals in England.

Again they did things the hard way — this team doesn’t seem to do straightforward — going behind after just four minutes in a nervy opening.

But Rachel Furness quickly netted an equaliser before Kirsty’s superb finish eased the jitters.

Chloe McCarron hit a stunning third early in the second half before Caitlin scored a fourth goal that was met with wild celebrations, as the realisation set in that the job was done.

Furness added a fifth and minutes later the final whistle was greeted with screams of delight and a rush of players from the bench to celebrate on the pitch.

The Faroes were supposed to be the support act on the big night, but they ripped up the script and took a shock lead after only four minutes.

They won the ball back quickly from a throw in, Kara Djurhuus’ shot ricocheted off Julie Nelson and fell beautifully for Jensa Torolvsdottir to roll the ball into the net from 10 yards out.

That setback jolted Northern Ireland into life and they responded within less than three minutes.

Faroes’ goalkeeper Oluva Joensen could only palm away the McCarron’s corner and Furness pounced to head home via a slight deflection on the line.

That settled the nerves and the go-ahead goal that Northern Ireland so desperately craved if they were going to make their play-off dream come true arrived on 26 minutes.

Furness nipped in to intercept a pass midway inside her own half, drove forward and fed Lauren Wade who made a driving run in from the right wing. Wade then played the ball square to McGuinness who cut inside from the left and sent a wonderful curling shot into the net from 20 yards out.

The third, in the 56th minute, was another fantastic finish. McCarron collected a pass infield and, after taking a touch with her left foot, she shifted the ball onto her right and sent a looping shot high into the net from 25 yards.

Caitlin McGuinness was introduced for the final 25 minutes and then added to her moment of history 12 minutes later when Furness sent the ball back into the box after a corner and the substitute fired home from the edge of the six yard box.

It was fitting that Furness got the fifth three minutes from time, coming in at the back post to send the ball back across goal and into the net via a Faroese defender.

Northern Ireland are on their way.

Bring on the play-offs.

Northern Ireland: Burns, Hutton (Kelly 65 mins), Nelson, McFadden, Caldwell, McCarron, Callaghan (Finnegan 86 mins), Furness, Wade (Maxwell 86 mins), Wilson (C McGuinness 65 mins), K McGuinness.

Subs: Flaherty, Perry, McKenna, Magee, Andrews. Beattie, Sherwood.

Faroe Islands: Joensen, Jacobsen (Fridriksmork 89 mins), Langgaard, Ryan, A. Johannesen, Vang, Torolvsdottir, Lamhauge (Hummeland 87 mins), Djurhuus (Mittfoss 87 mins), Mortensen (Rasmusdottir 71 mins), Hansen (Lisberg 71 mins).

Subs: Mikkelsen, O. Olsen, Lakjuni, Jacobsen.

Referee: Hristiyana Guteva (Bulgaria)

Player of the match: Chloe McCarron

Match rating: 8/10

Here's the game as it happened with Gareth Hanna's live blog: