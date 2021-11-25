Northern Ireland tried to ‘get a message’ to George Best with 11 goal win in North Macedonia on anniversary of star’s death

George Best wore the number 11 when playing for Northern Ireland and women's manager Kenny Shiels says he was delighted his side scored 11 goals to mark the anniversary of the legend's death.

Northern Ireland were trying to “get a message up” to George Best as they netted 11 goals in their record win over North Macedonia on Thursday afternoon.

The 11-0 success in the Women’s World Cup qualifier bettered their previous highest margin of victory by three goals and manager Kenny Shiels says that the nation’s legendary winger was in his thoughts as the goals flew in.

It’s 16 years to the day since Best passed away aged 59 and, given the occasion, Shiels said after the game that he hopes the Manchester Unite hero was watching on.

“Let’s do it for George Best, he was our hero,” Shiels said as he summarised his thoughts after the full-time whistle in Skopje. “He wore number 11 when he played for us, we’ve done it in the 11th month and scored 11 goals so all of that is resonating with me.

“It’s fantastic, I hope he’s watching us up there to see that we’re doing it for Northern Ireland because, as a male, he was one of our heroes if not the hero.

“Those were my inner thoughts; try and get 11 and try and get a message up to George.”

The landmark occasion was all the more special for Liverpool’s Rachel Furness, who bagged a hat-trick to tie David Healy’s Northern Ireland scoring record on 36 senior international goals.

Everton’s Simone Magill scored four while Rebecca Holloway netted her first Northern Ireland goal and Kirsty McGuinness, Rebecca McKenna and Lauren Wade were also on target.

Now the attention turns to Monday evening, when the two sides meeting again, this time at Seaview.

“It’ll be a totally different ball-game,” said Shiels. “The Green and White Army will be there as well but it doesn’t mean we beat them by the same score. Scorelines mean nothing. If we can win, it’ll be 10 wins in a calendar year: amazing.

“The girls’ hearts were dancing in their eyes (today). They can’t wait to get at it. We curb it and we influence it. We’ve got to make sure it’s calculated and controlled and I thought it was very calculated today.”