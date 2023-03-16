Northern Ireland U-19s without key figures for Elite round fixtures

Gerard Lyttle’s men will play France, Romania and Norway

Northern Ireland U-19s manager Gerard Lyttle has selected a 20-man squad for this month’s Euro 2023 elite round qualifiers, that includes full international Brodie Spencer.

Lyttle’s team will face host nation France, Romania and Norway in group one with a place at next year’s finals at stake.

Lyttle is without influential players Michael Forbes, Patrick Kelly (both West Ham United) and Ruairi McConville (Brighton and Hove Albion) due to injury, while Cliftonville’s Sean Moore rejected a place in the squad in favour of spot in the Republic of Ireland team.

Northern Ireland will get their elite round qualification campaign under way against hosts France at Stade de la Source in Orleans on Wednesday 22 March (5pm).

Matchday two will see them take on the Romanians at Stade Jacques Mazzuca in Saran on Saturday 25 March (2pm).

The final group game is against Norway at the same venue on Tuesday 28 March at 2pm.

The squad includes five Irish League players, in Jamie Doran (Glenavon), Reece Jordan (Portadown), Conor Scannell (Ards), Dylan Sloan (Larne) and Aaron Wightman (Glentoran).

Northern Ireland U-19 squad

Goalkeepers: Josh Clarke (Celtic), Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday).

Defenders: Daithi McCallion (Finn Harps, on loan from Derry City), Dylan Sloan (Newry City, on loan from Larne), Josh Roney (Stoke City), Reece Jordan (Portadown), Aaron Wightman (Glentoran), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City).

Midfielders: Conor Scannell (Ards), Jamie McDonnell (Nottingham Forest), Darren Robinson (Derby County), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Jamie Doran (Glenavon).

Forwards: Charlie Lindsay (Rangers), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Aaron Prendergast (Glenavon), Makenzie Kirk (Hearts), Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town), Conor Falls (Huddersfield Town).