Northern Ireland U17s without Lorcan Donnelly for England tie after head injury

Ryan Donnelly was on target during the Northern Ireland U17s' agonising last-gasp loss to Netherlands

Glentoran's Lorcan Donnelly suffered a bad head injury while on Northern Ireland U17 duty against the Netherlands. Photo: Glentoran FC

Northern Ireland Under-17s will be without Lorcan Donnelly for the Euro qualifier against England today after the young Glentoran goalkeeper suffered a bad head injury in the 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands this week.

Donnelly received treatment after the game in Noordwijk and was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Glentoran commented on Twitter: “Goalkeeper Lorcan Donnelly was admitted to hospital following a nasty head injury received on international duty against Holland. Wishing you a speedy recovery Lorcan.”

Northern Ireland’s under-age teams are in the Elite round of UEFA’s Euro youth tournaments and the U17s were on course for a draw until PSV youngster Tygo Land scored an injury-time winner.

Dungannon Swifts midfielder Ryan Donnelly gave the U17s the lead in the 33rd minute only for AZ’s Enoch Mastoras to equalise in the 67th minute.

After today’s clash with England (12pm), Northern Ireland face Denmark in the final game of the group stage on Tuesday.

Ryan Donnelly was on target during the Northern Ireland U17s' agonising last-gasp loss to Netherlands

Coach Sean Paul Murray said: “We asked the players for high performance levels and they executed the game plan brilliantly. There was extreme disappointment but with that comes learning.

“The England game has come quickly and the boys will experience getting over hurt in a short space of time.

“I was heartbroken for them because they were superb. We had chances but they scored late on. It’s fine margins at this level. Ryan Donnelly’s finish was superb and fitting of his performance but all the players were brilliant.

“We dealt with the Netherlands’ threats and caused them problems. I’m proud of them all, they were fantastic.”

Gerard Lyttle’s Under-19s take on Romania in the town of Saran today (2pm) after their opening 1-0 loss to France.

Only a strike in the 15th minute from Troyes first-teamer Wilson Odobert split the two teams.

“We were happy to just be trailing 1-0 at half-time,” said Lyttle.

“They had a lot of attacks but the boys took the game to France and created opportunities, that should give them belief.

“It’s a quick turnaround and we move on to the Romania game with a different game plan. They lost their first game and will be looking to respond.”

The Under-19s will then go on to play Norway on Tuesday following their tie with Romania.

Northern Ireland’s Women’s Under-17s, meanwhile, were promoted to League A for the WU17 Euro competition in 2024 after defeating Turkey 2-0 in a winner-takes-all game.

Mia Moore opened the scoring on 62 minutes and Rachel McIntyre grabbed the second in the 82th minute.