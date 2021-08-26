Northern Ireland U21 squad: Seven Irish League players named in John Schofield’s panel to face Malta and Slovakia

Pacemaker Belfast 22-7-21 Linfield v Borac Banja Luka - Europa Conference League Qualifier Linfield's Trai Hume sets up another attack during this evening's game at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Seven Irish League players have been named in the 22-man panel for Northern Ireland Under 21s’ upcoming games against Malta and Slovakia.

It’s new boss John Schofield’s first squad, which includes the likes of senior internationals Sam McClelland, Alfie McCalmont and Ethan Galbraith, all stepping back down, along with Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes, after the first team’s friendlies at the start of the summer.

Linfield’s Cammy Palmer and and Trai Hume have both been named in the squad, as have Ballymena United striker Ryan Waide, Dungannon Swifts captain Oisin Smyth, Larne defender Kofi Balmer and new Portadown forward Harry Anderson.

The team will travel to Malta for their opening UEFA U21 Euro qualifier on September 3 before returning to host Slovakia four days later. Also in the group are Spain, Russia and Lithuania.

Northern Ireland U21s manager John Schofield has revealed his first squad since taking up his new role.

Schofield, who was appointed on 1st August, has named a 22-strong panel for next month’s UEFA U21 Euro qualifiers against Malta (3 Sept, away) and Slovakia (7 Sept, home).

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Ollie Webber is also back in U21 contention having missed out on back-to-back friendlies against Scotland in June.

Anderson, who returned to Shamrock Park from Portsmouth in the summer, is one of two new faces up top alongside Fleetwood Town’s Paddy Lane, who joins clubmates Barry Baggley, Chris Conn-Clarke and Carl Johnston as they all hold their places.

Schofield said: "This is my first full camp in the role and suffice to say, I can’t wait to get started. I’ll be linking back up with players I’ve worked with previously as well as getting to know new some faces and members of staff who’ll be joining up for the first time.

"I’m looking forward to generating a close knit, family like environment for everyone involved both on, and off, the field."

Four Irish League games have been postponed due to the call-ups: Glentoran v Linfield and Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts (August 31), Linfield v Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders (September 4).

While Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley was retained in the senior squad, boss Ian Baraclough explained that the likes of Galbraith, who has moved out on loan from Manchester United to kick-start his senior career, and McCalmont were being allowed to return to the underage panel with a view to their overall development.

“Ethan has only just gone to Doncaster which is great because it is something we’ve tried to encourage," the boss said.

“He’s got a move to a club with a manager that wants him to play his natural game and having watched his games, he’s taken to it really well.

“He’s going to have ups and downs in his first loan period away from Manchester United.

“I wanted him to make sure he continues getting games which, if I brought him along with the seniors, I couldn’t guarantee that at the moment.

“He’ll go with the 21s, he and Alfie, who again has moved to a League One club with Morecambe, so they’ll be the senior statesmen in that group.

“They will drive that group hopefully.

“There’s plenty of time for Ethan to build on what he has done with us already and I want him to make sure he gets more international experience and on this occasion that’s with the 21s."

Northern Ireland Under 21 squad to face Malta and Slovakia

Goalkeepers: Liam Hughes (Liverpool), Ollie Webber (Crystal Palace)

Defenders: Aaron Donnelly (Nottingham Forest), Trai Hume (Linfield), Aaron Donnelly (Cliftonville), Sam McClelland (Chelsea), Kyle McClelland (Rangers), Kofi Balmer (Larne), Daniel Finlayson (St Mirren), Finn Cousin-Dawson (Bradford City), Jack Scott (Wolves)

Midfielders: Ethan Galbraith (Doncaster Rovers), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Birmingham City), Cameron Palmer (Linfield), Oisin Smyth (Dunganon Swifts), Barry Baggley (Fleetwood Town), Chris Conn-Clarke (Fleetwood Town), Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town), Alfie McCalmont (Morecambe)

Strikers: Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Harry Anderson (Portadown), Ryan Waide (Ballymena United)