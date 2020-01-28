Northern Ireland U21 striker tipped to 'thrive' after joining Stevenage on loan

Northern Ireland U21 striker David Parkhouse has signed for Sky Bet League Two strugglers Stevenage on loan until the end of the season.

The Sheffied United man spent the 2019 campaign on loan at League of Ireland side Derry City.

He was in fine form for the Candystripes, scoring 19 goals in 39 appearances and helping the Brandywell side qualify for Europe. Parkhouse was even named in the PFA Ireland Premier Division team of the year.

The striker is out of contract this summer and has reportedly rejected a new deal at the Blades amid interest from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, Everton and Blackburn Rovers.

Stevenage boss Graham Westley said: "David comes to us of the back of a very successful loan in a very tough league in Ireland. He is exactly the type of striker that thrives at Stevenage - honest, hard working, resilient, able to score and puts the team first.

“I am thrilled to add his strengths to the mix. We have lacked goals and we are determined that our transfer window work will change that.”

Parkhouse is yet to make his first team debut for Sheffield United but was on the bench for a Carabao Cup fixture against Hull City in 2018 and felt he needed to leave Bramall Lane in search of first team football.

He has featured in all of the Northern Ireland's Euro 2021 qualifiers so far against Malta, Denmark and a double header with Romania.

Stevenage are currently bottom of the League Two table, one point off Morecambe in the only relegation spot in the division as they head to Grimsby Town tonight (Tuesday).