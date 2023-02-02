Northern Ireland U21s to play England in Euro 2025 qualifiers

The group also includes Ukraine, Luxembourg, Serbia and Azerbaijan

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott is one of several big name players who may play for England Under 21s against Northern Ireland. — © The FA via Getty Images

Northern Ireland’s Under 21s will face the might of England in the UEFA U21 Euro 2025 qualifiers.

The current England U21 squad includes star names such as Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Manchester City’s Cole Palmer.

In this morning’s draw, Northern Ireland were placed in a six-team group that also features Ukraine, Serbia, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

The qualifying campaign will start in March of this year and conclude in October 2024 with 15 teams set to join host nations Slovakia in the finals.

Nothern Ireland will kick-off their campaign at home to Luxembourg on Thursday 7 September, before they travel to Ukraine on Tuesday 12 September.

They face another long journey the following month with a trip to Azerbaijan on Thursday 12 October. Serbia visit Northern Ireland on Monday 16 October, while Northern Ireland make the short trip to England on Tuesday 21 November.

Next year’s qualifiers will see the U21s take on Serbia away on Tuesday 26 March. England are scheduled to visit Northern Ireland on Friday 6 September and Ukraine will provide the opposition at home on Tuesday 10 September.

The U21s are set to complete their campaign with two matches in October 2024. First up they will welcome Azerbaijan to Northern Ireland on Saturday 12 October and then they are off to Luxembourg for a game on Tuesday 15 October.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up will qualify directly for the finals in June 2025, with the six other runners-up entering a two-legged play-off for the final three spots in Slovakia.

Northern Ireland U21 are currently without a manager following the departure of John Schofield earlier this week.

Schofield said: “I want to thank everyone connected to the Irish Football Association for the opportunity to work with some brilliant young footballers who not only have exciting careers in front of them as players but as young men, too.

“They have all shown me unstinting support throughout my time at the Irish FA and for that I thank them. This goes for members of staff too who have helped foster a positive and supportive learning environment and culture.

‘I am, of course, disappointed to be leaving, however I am comforted by the fact that I have contributed to the development of those players and helped them gain invaluable experience in their own journeys. I wish everyone associated to the team, both players and staff, the best of luck.”