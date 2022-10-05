Northern Ireland Under-19 hero Conor Scannell is hoping to catch the eye with international glory

Conor Scannell says he hopes his heroics with the Northern Ireland Under-19 side will reignite his club and international career.

The 18-year-old was on target in a 2-0 win over Moldova, which fired Gerard Lyttle’s side into the elite round of the Euro 2023 qualifiers.

It was a stunning performance which ensured the young bravehearts finished second in a four-team group — ahead of the Netherlands, who hosted the mini-tournament.

Northern Ireland drew 2-2 with table toppers Slovenia in game one and then 0-0 with the Dutch in their second game.

And that superb victory over Moldova saw them pip the Dutch to the runners-up spot in the group on goals scored.

While Slovenia and the Netherlands played out a scoreless draw in their final game, the Northern Ireland travelling camp were in full party mode after Callum Marshall and Scannell scored on 72 minutes and 84 minutes respectively at the Sportpark Marsdijk in Assen.

Belfast man Scannell is still on a high from the European journey, which will now continue.

The elite round draw will be on December 8 and will set seven groups for the mini-tournaments to be played in spring, with the section winners joining hosts Malta in the Finals from July 3 to 16.

“I’m buzzing, it was some feeling qualifying, just unbelievable,” said Glenavon ace Scannell.

“We knew it would be a tough group with the Netherlands and Slovenia, they were hard matches. But we’ve lost only two out of our last 18 from Under-16 level, so we always have confidence going into the games.

“I look forward to going away with Northern Ireland and it can only help my game. I haven’t been playing much at my club so it’s always nice to get more minutes. I joined Glenavon in January but now I want more game time. Hopefully playing for Northern Ireland can help my club fortunes. The point of the move was to get more minutes.”

The talented teenager began his playing career at Newhill and he spent time with Linfield and Cliftonville before linking up with the Lurgan Blues in January. He’s now focused on securing more regular football and taking his game to the next level.

“I was with Club NI a few years ago and then took a break from Northern Ireland,” he added.

“I got back into it, playing in the Victory Shield, and progressed into the Under-16s, 17s and 19s. There is a pathway into the senior side and also to get across the water. Some of my mates have been able to do that and it’s an aspiration of mine. When you see others achieve that it can give you inspiration.

“My game is getting better and stronger. I just need more minutes, a run of games to become more confident. At Glenavon we are only training part-time, so with Northern Ireland you get to work with full-time players and it’s something you need to adapt to so you can reach that level of performance.”

The man from Ballymurphy is already displaying a versatility, featuring on the left wing for Glenavon and in midfield for the Under-19s. Manager Lyttle has expressed hope this talented group can keep maturing together and Scannell can sense a close bond in this band of brothers.

“We have all been together since we have been 14 or 15, so we are familiar with each other and everyone shares that passion to win,” said the Glenavon ace.

“The next qualifiers are in the spring and we will give it a good crack, it’s something to look forward to. The Finals are in Malta and it would be some achievement if we could get there.”

It can be difficult to make the transition from domestic football to the international stage but Scannell has taken it in his stride.

“The Irish League can be physical and it’s men’s football, whereas with the Under-19s you are facing players the same age and it’s easier in some ways, but it’s a good standard,” he said.

“There’s good coaching here and all you can do is get your head down and try to improve your game.”